Automotive Cyber Security Market Report 2024-2034: Growing Number of Connected Vehicles and Stringent Regulations Mandating Cybersecurity is Driving the Market

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Cyber Security Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In terms of value the market will surpass US$ 2.99 billion in 2024. The analyst predicts strong revenue growth through to 2034. This work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



Stringent Regulations Mandating Cybersecurity and Data Protection Standards in Vehicles Driving Market Growth



Stringent regulations mandating cybersecurity and data protection standards in vehicles have become a significant driver for the automotive cybersecurity market. Regulatory bodies worldwide are increasingly imposing requirements on automotive manufacturers to ensure that vehicles are equipped with adequate cybersecurity measures to protect against cyber threats and safeguard sensitive data. These regulations, such as ISO/SAE 21434 and UNECE WP.29 regulations, outline specific cybersecurity and data protection standards that automotive companies must adhere to throughout the vehicle development lifecycle. They cover aspects such as risk assessment, threat modelling, secure development practices, and incident response protocols.



ISO/SAE 21434, a pivotal standard in the automotive cybersecurity market, provides a structured approach for managing cybersecurity risks throughout the lifecycle of vehicles. As the automotive industry continues to embrace connectivity and automation, the need for robust cybersecurity measures becomes increasingly paramount. Compliance with these regulations is not only essential for ensuring the safety and security of vehicles and their occupants but also for maintaining consumer trust and confidence in automotive brands. Non-compliance can lead to severe consequences, including hefty fines, damage to brand reputation, and legal liabilities.



Growing Frequency and Sophistication of Cyberattacks Targeting Vehicles, is to Further Enhance Cyber Security in the Automotive Industry



The growing frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks targeting vehicles represent a significant driver for the automotive cybersecurity market. Among the various types of cyber-attacks, phishing attacks pose a consistent threat, relying on social engineering to trick users into divulging sensitive information. Unlike brute force attacks, which directly penetrate systems, phishing attacks target human vulnerabilities, making them particularly dangerous for the automotive industry. A successful phishing attack can grant hackers access to numerous systems, including central servers controlling autonomous vehicles, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive cybersecurity training and awareness programs within automotive organizations.

You need to discover how this will impact the automotive cyber security market today, and over the next 10 years:

This 406-page report provides 133 tables and 213 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them - NOW.

It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.

It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

This report tells you TODAY how the automotive cyber security market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.



Leading companies profiled in the report:

Argus Cyber Security

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Harman International Industries, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Karamba Security Ltd.

Kaspersky Lab

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch GmbH

Secunet Security Networks AG

Upstream Security Ltd.

Vector Informatik GmbH

VinCSS Cyber Security Service Joint Stock Company

Key Topics Covered



1 Report Overview



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Key Findings

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driving Factors

3.2.1.1 Growing Number of Connected Vehicles Across the Globe

3.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations Mandating Cybersecurity and Data Protection Standards in Vehicles

3.2.1.3 Growth in Electric Vehicles Adoption

3.2.1.4 Growing Frequency and Sophistication of Cyberattacks Targeting Vehicles

3.2.1.5 Development of Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Vehicles

3.2.2 Market Restraining Factors

3.2.2.1 High Cost of Automotive Cybersecurity Solutions

3.2.2.2 Complex Ecosystem with Multiple Stakeholders

3.2.2.3 Growing Complexity in Vehicle Electronic Systems

3.2.2.4 OTA Updates for Software Pose a Potential Security Risk

3.2.3 Market Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Increasing Consumer Awareness of Cybersecurity Risks in Vehicles

3.2.3.2 Automotive OEMs can Vertically Integrate Cybersecurity Solutions into their Product Offerings

3.2.3.3 Growing Investments in Research and Development

3.2.3.4 Collaborations between Automotive Manufacturers, Technology Companies, and Cybersecurity Firms

3.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers - Moderate

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers - Moderate

3.4.3 Competitive Rivalry - High

3.4.4 Threat from Substitutes - Low

3.4.5 Threat of New Entrants - Low to Moderate

3.5 PEST Analysis



4 Automotive Cyber Security Market Analysis by Form

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 Form Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

4.3 Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Form

4.4 In-Vehicle Cyber Security

4.5 External Cloud Services Cyber Security



5 Automotive Cyber Security Market Analysis by Security

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 Security Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

5.3 Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Security

5.4 Wireless Network Security

5.5 Endpoint Security

5.6 Application Security

6 Automotive Cyber Security Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 Application Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

6.3 Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Application

6.4 ADAS & Safety Systems

6.5 Body Control & Comfort Systems

6.6 Powertrain Systems

6.7 Infotainment Systems

6.8 Communication Systems

6.9 Telematics Systems

7 Automotive Cyber Security Market Analysis by Vehicle Autonomy

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 Vehicle Autonomy Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

7.3 Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Vehicle Autonomy

7.4 Non-autonomous Vehicles

7.5 Semi-autonomous Vehicles

7.6 Fully-autonomous Vehicles

8 Automotive Cyber Security Market Analysis by Vehicle Propulsion Type

8.1 Key Findings

8.2 Vehicle Propulsion Type Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

8.3 Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Vehicle Propulsion Type

8.4 Electric Vehicles

8.5 ICE Vehicles

9 Automotive Cyber Security Market Analysis by Vehicle Type

9.1 Key Findings

9.2 Vehicle Type Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

9.3 Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Vehicle Type

9.4 Passenger Vehicles

9.5 Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

9.6 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

10 Automotive Cyber Security Market Analysis by Electric Vehicle Type

10.1 Key Findings

10.2 Electric Vehicle Type Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

10.3 Automotive Cyber Security Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Electric Vehicle Type

10.4 BEV

10.5 HEV & PHEV

11 Automotive Cyber Security Market Analysis by Region

11.1 Key Findings

11.2 Regional Market Size Estimation and Forecast

12 North America Automotive Cyber Security Market Analysis

13 Europe Automotive Cyber Security Market Analysis

14 Asia Pacific Automotive Cyber Security Market Analysis

15 Latin America Automotive Cyber Security Market Analysis

16 Middle East & Africa Automotive Cyber Security Market Analysis

17 Company Profiles

18 Conclusion and Recommendations

18.1 Concluding Remarks

18.2 Recommendations for Market Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qyk2rq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.