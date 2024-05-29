Global $115 Billion Cloud Kitchen Market Outlook, 2024-2029, Dominated by Starbucks, DoorDash, and Yum! Brands

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud Kitchen Market Outlook, 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the market is anticipated to cross USD 115 billion by 2029, increasing from USD 60.85 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow with 12.01% CAGR by 2024-29.

Asia-Pacific is leading in the cloud kitchens industry due to its large, densely populated markets with a growing appetite for food delivery services, combined with a high degree of digital adoption and entrepreneurial innovation in culinary concepts.

Market Drivers

Consumer Demand for Convenience: The proliferation of food delivery apps has changed consumer habits, making people more accustomed to ordering food for delivery and takeout rather than dining in. Cloud kitchens cater directly to this demand by offering a wide range of cuisines and dishes that are available for quick delivery. Busier work schedules, the increase in remote work, and a growing preference for home-based activities have all contributed to the surge in demand for food delivery. Consumers seek convenience and variety in their food choices, which cloud kitchens can provide by focusing exclusively on delivery and takeout orders.

Market Challenges

Quality Control and Consistency: One of the biggest challenges for cloud kitchens is maintaining consistent food quality and presentation across different orders and delivery times. This requires stringent processes and training for kitchen staff to ensure uniformity in cooking and packaging. Unlike traditional restaurants where customer feedback is immediate, cloud kitchens rely on delivery platforms and online reviews for customer interactions. Ensuring a positive experience through consistent quality and timely delivery is essential for customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Market Trends

Integration of Advanced Technologies: AI-powered tools can help cloud kitchens manage orders, streamline kitchen processes, and even forecast demand. Automation can extend to cooking, food preparation, and packaging, resulting in faster order turnaround times and reduced labor costs. Data collected from orders and customer feedback can help cloud kitchens optimize menus, pricing, and marketing strategies. Analyzing customer preferences and behaviors allows them to stay ahead of trends and make data-driven decisions.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Type

Independent

Commissary/Shared Kitchen

Kitchen Pods

Independent cloud kitchens are leading in the industry because they offer unparalleled flexibility and agility in adapting to market trends, customer preferences, and operational efficiencies without the constraints of existing brand reputations or established physical restaurants.

By Product

Burger/Sandwich

Pizza/Pasta

Chicken

Seafood

Mexican/Asian Food

Others

Burger and sandwich types are leading in the cloud kitchens industry because of their universal appeal, simplicity, and ability to maintain quality during delivery, making them ideal for quick service and high-volume production that aligns with the core business model of cloud kitchens.

By Nature

Standalone

Franchised

Standalone cloud kitchens are leading in the industry due to their ability to operate independently without being tied to a specific restaurant brand, which allows them to innovate freely, adapt quickly to market demands, and focus on maximizing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Study Coverage

Historic year: 2018

2018 Base year: 2023

2023 Estimated year: 2024

2024 Forecast year: 2029

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Starbucks Corporation

DoorDash, Inc.

Yum! Brands, Inc.

Rebel Foods

Inspire Brands LLC

iFood

Delivery Hero SE

Kitopi

Toast, Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Deliveroo plc

Zomato Ltd.

CloudKitchens

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V.

Uber Eats

ITC Limited

Swiggy

Recent Developments

In January 2024, ITC is set to extend its cloud kitchen venture with plans to penetrate markets in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata. The business model entails a central kitchen and multiple satellite kitchens, aligning with the preferences of delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, which prefer kitchens every 2.5-3 km.

In August 2023, Dubai-headquartered cloud kitchen firm Kitopi has collaborated with Fresh On Table, an agri-tech platform based in the UAE, to adopt sustainable sourcing practices. Under the agreement, Kitopi will procure fresh, locally sourced ingredients from neighbouring farms, contributing to its sustainability endeavours. This strategic move facilitates the cloud kitchen platform's commitment to sustainability and reduces the necessity for extensive transportation, eliminating the carbon footprint associated with food miles.

In July 2023, Rebel Foods has expanded its focus by making its foray into the Saudi Arabian market by inauguring two cloud kitchens in Riyadh. The company has outlined plans to set up 60 online restaurants in the city over the coming year.

