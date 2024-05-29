Plum Teams Up with hireEZ to Improve Recruiting Outcomes Through Job Matching

WATERLOO, Ontario and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolutionary workforce solutions provider Plum and hireEZ , the talent acquisition platform with sourcing, CRM, analytics and automation, today announced a new partnership designed to offer companies a more comprehensive approach to identifying and matching candidates to openings.



With recent research from Gartner reinforcing the need to align HR strategies with recruitment objectives, Plum and hireEZ will help organizations gain a deep understanding of candidate skills, personality traits and workplace preferences to ensure better alignment from the start of the hiring process. This, in turn, will also support workforce planning and talent management initiatives, enabling employers to foster more engaged, more productive cultures.

hireEZ co-founder and CEO Steven Jiang explained, “Today’s recruiting teams are looking to improve hiring from the point of sourcing. Combining Plum and hireEZ makes getting to know candidates earlier in the process possible, so the best talent stands out from the start. This evolved mindset reinforces the connection between talent acquisition and talent management while advancing hiring outcomes.”

“With skills top of mind for today’s leading organizations, Plum’s science-backed psychometric solutions and hireEZ’s expertise in AI and data analytics give talent and HR professionals access to the intelligence needed to reimagine their hiring strategies,” said Plum CEO Caitlin MacGregor. “Through these enhanced insights, organizations can match the right candidates to the right positions, help employees map out their best-fit career and fully realize the workforce’s potential.”

Additional information is available at https://www.plum.io/partnerships-marketplace.

About Plum

Revolutionary workforce solutions provider Plum knows that when people flourish, business thrives. Using objective data backed by scientific insights to measure and match human potential to job needs, Plum provides personalized career insights, improves quality of hire and helps create high-performing teams.

With unmatched scalability, the award-winning Plum platform enhances talent decisions across the employee lifecycle, making it possible to understand skills, quantify job fit and analyze organizational culture. Visit www.plum.io to learn more.

About hireEZ

For nearly a decade, hireEZ has delivered global recruiting teams greater access to candidates with the world's first AI Sourcing solution. Today, hireEZ is the talent acquisition platform with sourcing, CRM, analytics and automation. Built for recruiters by recruiters, hireEZ delivers talent so recruitment teams can successfully drive acquisition.