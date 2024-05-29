Global Irrigation Equipment Market Report 2024-2031: Increasing Adoption of Precision Farming Techniques, & Emergence of Irrigation as a Service (IaaS)

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Irrigation Equipment Market by Component (Tubing, Sprinklers, Emitter, Drippers, Pumping, Filters, Connectors, Sensors, Regulators), Irrigation Type (Drip, Sprinkler, Pivot Irrigation), Application (Agricultural, Non-agricultural) - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The irrigation equipment market is projected to reach $15.75 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2031

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the irrigation equipment market across five major geographies, current market trends, size, and recent developments, and the forecast for 2031.



The growth of the irrigation equipment market is driven by increasing water scarcity, government initiatives for water conservation, and the growing need to mechanize agricultural operations. However, the high costs of implementing and maintaining advanced agricultural irrigation equipment restrain the growth of this market.

North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2024-2031, mainly driven by the increasing adoption of autonomous and precision irrigation solutions, driven by advancements in technology and the integration of global positioning systems (GPS) into irrigation equipment. Moreover, in Canada, Brazil is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2031.



Furthermore, technological advancements in irrigation equipment and increasing automation in irrigation systems are expected to generate growth opportunities for the stakeholders in this market. However, the lack of awareness regarding advanced irrigation technologies is a major challenge impacting the market's growth. Additionally, the increasing adoption of precision farming techniques and the emergence of Irrigation as a Service (IaaS) are prominent trends in the irrigation equipment market.



Based on component, the global irrigation equipment market is segmented into tubing, emitter/drippers, irrigation valves, filters, sprinklers, irrigation controllers, sensors, pumping, connectors, pressure regulators, monitoring & controlling devices, and other components. In 2024, the tubing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global irrigation equipment market.



The segment's large share is attributed to the increasing uptake of drip and sprinkler irrigation techniques, supportive governmental policies, ongoing advancements in tubing technology, and the lack of viable substitutes for tubing in irrigation systems. Moreover, this segment is also slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2031.



Based on irrigation type, the irrigation equipment market is mainly segmented into drip irrigation, sprinkler irrigation, pivot irrigation, and other irrigation types. In 2024, the drip irrigation segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global irrigation equipment market. The segment's large market share is attributed to several factors, including technological advances in drip irrigation systems, increasing acceptance of advanced agricultural practices, and escalating product launches by key market players. Moreover, this segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2031.



Based on application, the global irrigation equipment market is primarily segmented into agricultural irrigation equipment and non-agricultural irrigation equipment. In 2024, the agricultural irrigation equipment segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global irrigation equipment market. The segment's large market share can be attributed to the expanding agricultural land area, the uptake of advanced irrigation methods in farming, escalating water scarcity issues in agriculture, and the presence of numerous suppliers of agricultural irrigation equipment. Additionally, advancements in agricultural technologies and governmental efforts aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural practices are further expected to support the growth of this segment during the forecast period of 2024-2031.



