OnlyStrategic Financial Newslink Global Trends Database 2024: 90,000+ Articles Expertly Selected, Edited and Linked to Key Intelligence From Around then World

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OnlyStrategic Financial Newslink Global Trends Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Financial Newslink Global Trends Database of 90,000+ articles contains expertly selected, edited and linked key intelligence worldwide from source with new articles added each week.

The target strategic intelligence is worldwide market news and trends which can be accessed for reports by date range, continent, country, company, trade associations, and regulators - covering Insurance and Banking results, research, mergers & acquisitions, regulatory aspects, senior appointments, and relevant IT/InsurTech/FinTech in a business application context - thus building a bridge at strategic level to enable market and IT trends to be viewed together. Readership is located evenly between Europe, The Americas, and Asia Pacific, and across the range of management and consultants.



The Financial Newslink Global Trends Database enables users to identify their specific interests by speedy advanced self-service to quickly form a report of selected articles which can then be emailed or printed. An individual word search also immediately reveals articles on key subjects, such as Solvency II, cyber, and InsurTech/FinTech trends.



The service is ideal for students and Continuous Professional Development (CPD) through to senior management needing to quickly compile a competitor analysis or specific trend overview. It complements and adds value in a market context to a company's internal data/analytics-a major aid to better decision making across the company.



Financial Newslink Global Trends Databases act as an invaluable research tool for market players, and IT suppliers (established and start-ups). Pricing is on a sliding scale to ensure multiple use is available at an economic price with an annual licence renewal - it can be by individual, group, corporate, institutional, or association.

Groups Covered

UK - London Market, Other IT News, Research, Publications and Surveys

UK - General, Personal and Commercial

UK - Life, Pensions and Financial Services

Regions Covered

West & Central Europe - United Kingdom

North America

Middle East

Latin America

Indian Subcontinent

East Europe - West Asia

Bermuda-Caribbean

Asia Pacific

Africa

Subscription Includes:

Full access to the Insurance database

Advanced Search tools

93,318 articles and growing

Two email bulletins weekly

Report builder

About the Editor

Douglas is a leading insurance business analyst and commentator.

After starting his career with Royal Insurance in a variety of management roles, followed by a spell as a business consultant with a company of insurance systems analysts, he formed Shillito Market Intelligence in 1981, pioneering a number of newsletters, other publications and conferences on the strategic application of information technology to the insurance markets. In 1993 he started Insurance Newslink and subsequently launched Banking Newslink and Financial Newslink, a combination of both data sets) in 2000.

He acts as chairman, facilitator, speaker and trainer at public and private events worldwide. In a consultancy capacity he has advised over 100 clients-market players and leading IT suppliers. He has written a wide range of sponsored white papers for major technology companies on the insurance markets and the business impact of IT.

Douglas is a past vice president of the Chartered Insurance Institute, was a founder and past chairman of the CII Society of Fellows, and has been a judge at the British Insurance Awards, the Insurance Times Awards and School of Finance Innovation Awards. He has been a member of the Communications Committee of Global Editors for The Geneva Association, and has lectured to insurance executives at the Business School of City University, London.

Companies Featured

ABN AMRO

Admiral

Aegon

AGEAS

Agricultural Bank of China

AIG

Alexander Forbes

Alliance & Leicester

Allianz

Allied Irish

Allstate

Alpha Bank

AMEX

AMP

AMY Financial

ANZ

Aon

Arch Capital

Argo

Ascot

Aspen

Assurant

Asta

Aviva

AXA

AXIS Capital

Baloise

Banca Intesa

Banca Populaire Italiana

Banca Sao Paulo IMI

Banco Commercial Portugues

Bank Austria

Bank of America

Bank of China

Bank of Ireland

Bank of Scotland

Barclays

Beazley

Berkshire Hathaway

Blackrock

Blackstone

BMO Financial Group

BNP Paribas

BNY Melon

Brown & Brown

BUPA

Cahoot

Caixa Bank

Canada Life

Canopius

Capital One

CEA

Charles Taylor

China Life

China Pacific

Chubb

CIGNA

Citibank

Citigroup

Commerce Bank

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Covea

Crawford

Credit Agricole

Credit Suisse

Danske Bank

DBS

Deutsche Bank

Dexia

Direct Line

Discover FS

Dresdner Bank

Ecclesiastical

EGG

Endurance

Erste Bank

esure

Eureko

Eurobank Ergasias

Euronext

Everest Re

Fairfax Financial

First Gulf

Fondiaria-SAI

Gallagher

Generali

GISC

Goldman Sachs

Groupama

Hamilton

Hana Financial Group

Hannover Re

Hartford Financial Services

Hastings Group

HBOS

Hiscox

HSBC

HSH Nord Bank

Hub Group

Hub International

Humana

Hyperion Group

HypoVerinsbank

ICICI

IF

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China

ING

Irish Bank Resolution Corp

Irish Life & Permanent

Ironshore

J.C. Flowers

JLT

JP Morgan

Julius Beer

Kauphing

Keycorp

Kookmin Bank

Korea Exchange Bank

KPC

Lancashire

Landesbank

LCL. Lyonais

Legal & General

Liberty Mutual

Link Interchange Networks

Lloyds Bank

Lloyd's

LV=

Man Group

Manulife

MAPFRE

Markel

Marsh MacLennan

Mastercard

McQuarie

Media Banca

Merrill Lynch

MetLife

Miller

Mitsui Sumitomo

Mizunu

Monitise

Mony

Morgan Stanley

Munich Re

Nat West

National Australia Bank

National Bank of Kuwait

Nationwide

Ned Bank

New York Life

Novae

NYSE Euronext

Omega Underwriting

Overseas Chinese Banking Corp

PartnerRe

Phoenix Group

PICC

Ping An

Piraes Bank

PNC Financial

Pool Re

Primary Group

Principal Financial

Progressive

Prudential

Prudential Financial

QBE

Rabobank

Raiffeison

Randall & Quilter

RenaissanceRe

RGA

Royal Bank of Scotland

Royal London

RSA

Sabedell

SAGA

Sampo

Santander

Schroeders

SCOR

Scotia Bank

SEB

Sirius

Skuld Group

SNL Financial

St James's Place

Standard Aberdeen

Standard Chartered

State Bank of India

Storebrand

Sumitomo Mitsui

Sun Life Financial Services

SVB

Swed Bank

Swiss Life Swiss Re

Talanx

TD Bank Group

Temaseh

Tesco Bank

The Hanover

Tokio Marine

Towergate(Ardonagh Group)

Transatlantic

Travelers

U.S. Bancorp

UBS

Unicredit

United Overseas Bank

Unum

USI

UTB Bank

Vienna Insurance Group

Virgin Money

VISA

W.R. Berkeley

Wachovia

Wells Fargo

West LB. West Pac

White Mountains

Willis Towers Watson

Woori Financial Group

Yasuda

Zurich Insurance Group

