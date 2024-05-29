Global Cloud Seeding Industry Research 2024-2029 Featuring Mettech, ModClima, RHS, Ice Crystal Engineering, and Snowy Hydro Among Others

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud Seeding Market: Analysis By Type, By Seeding Technique, By Application, By Flare, By Target Area, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Cloud Seeding market value stood at US$135.17 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$192.73 million by 2029. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% over the projected period of 2024-2029.

The global Cloud Seeding market is fragmented, with an increasing number of large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of the market revenue, and the presence of a substantial number of regional market players with limited business offerings and customer base.

By enhancing the natural processes of cloud formation and precipitation, cloud seeding aims to increase rainfall or snowfall in specific regions, providing a potential means to alleviate drought conditions or enhance water resources.

The global cloud seeding market is experiencing steady expansion, driven by various factors. One significant driver is the need to regulate weather patterns in regions prone to droughts or water scarcity. Additionally, the increasing demand for agricultural products and water sources necessitates innovative solutions like cloud seeding to enhance precipitation levels. Cloud seeding also finds application in urban water management strategies, helping to alleviate water shortages in densely populated areas.

Furthermore, as pollution levels rise globally, there's a growing emphasis on using cloud seeding to cleanse the atmosphere and reduce pollution levels through precipitation. Moreover, cloud seeding plays a crucial role in hydroelectric power generation by enhancing rainfall in catchment areas. Overall, these factors contribute to the increasing adoption and growth of the global cloud seeding market, addressing various environmental, agricultural, and water resource challenges.

North America dominates the Cloud Seeding market, with the US, Canada, and Mexico contributing significantly. The region's advanced technology and substantial investment in weather modification programs drive widespread adoption. Diverse climate conditions, from arid regions to wildfire-prone areas, boost demand for cloud seeding.

In the US, cloud seeding is extensively used in various states, particularly those facing water scarcity issues like California and Texas. These regions rely on cloud seeding to augment water supplies, manage droughts, and reduce the risk of wildfires during dry seasons. Canada also boasts a significant presence in the cloud seeding market, leveraging the technology to enhance snowfall in mountainous regions for water resource management and winter sports activities.



The Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region in the cloud seeding sector, fueled by several key factors. Countries like China and India, with densely populated agricultural regions facing water scarcity challenges, are increasingly investing in cloud seeding technologies to enhance precipitation and address water security concerns. In China, extensive cloud seeding operations are conducted to alleviate droughts and ensure sufficient water supply for agriculture, urban water management, and hydroelectric power generation.

Similarly, in India, cloud seeding initiatives are being implemented in drought-prone regions to augment rainfall and support agricultural productivity. Additionally, rising pollution levels and climate change impacts in the Asia Pacific region have spurred interest in cloud seeding as a potential solution to mitigate air pollution and regulate weather patterns. These factors contribute to the significant growth of the cloud seeding market in the Asia Pacific region.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

Aerial cloud seeding holds the highest share of the market and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecasted period due to several reasons. Firstly, aerial cloud seeding methods, such as using aircraft or drones, offer greater flexibility and coverage compared to ground-based methods, allowing for targeted and efficient seeding of clouds over large areas. Additionally, advancements in aerial technology have led to the development of more sophisticated and precise seeding techniques, enhancing the effectiveness of aerial cloud seeding operations.

Hygroscopic cloud seeding holds the highest share in the market and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecasted period due to its effectiveness in enhancing rainfall. Hygroscopic seeding involves dispersing particles such as salts into clouds, which act as nuclei for water droplet formation, ultimately leading to increased precipitation. This method is favored for its ability to target specific clouds and induce rain in water-scarce regions. Additionally, advancements in seeding technology have improved the efficiency and reliability of hygroscopic cloud seeding, further driving its adoption.



The Increasing Precipitation held the highest share in the market and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecasted period due to its critical role in addressing water scarcity and agricultural needs. As climate change exacerbates weather patterns, the demand for techniques like cloud seeding to enhance precipitation becomes more pronounced. Cloud seeding methods aimed at increasing precipitation offer a promising solution to counter drought conditions and ensure water availability for various purposes. Additionally, advancements in technology have improved the effectiveness and efficiency of precipitation enhancement techniques, further driving the growth of this segment.



The End Burning Flares segment holds the highest share in the market due to its established use and effectiveness in cloud seeding operations. End burning flares are commonly employed for cloud seeding as they release seeding agents effectively into the atmosphere, promoting the nucleation of ice crystals or droplets that can lead to precipitation.

On the other hand, the Automatic and Remote-Based Generator segment is expected to be the fastest-growing due to advancements in technology. Automated and remote-based generators offer greater efficiency, precision, and convenience in deploying seeding agents, leading to increased adoption and demand for these systems in cloud seeding operations.



Agricultural Areas held the highest share of the market and are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecasted period. Cloud seeding in agricultural areas aims to enhance rainfall, thereby addressing water scarcity concerns and promoting optimal growing conditions for crops.

Increased precipitation through cloud seeding can mitigate the impact of droughts, improve soil moisture levels, and ensure adequate water supply for irrigation, ultimately leading to higher agricultural yields and improved crop quality. Additionally, as climate change exacerbates weather variability and drought frequency in many agricultural regions, there is a growing recognition of cloud seeding as a viable strategy to support agricultural resilience and food security.



Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments:

Some of the strategies among key players in the market are new launches, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. In 2023, Utah significantly increased funding for cloud seeding, earmarking US$12 million in one-time funding and US$5 million in ongoing funding for the cloud seeding program. Additionally, The United Arab Emirates (UAE) plans to conduct around 300 cloud-seeding missions in 2024 to address water scarcity issues. The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science - National Center of Meteorology (UAEREP-NCM) regulates the country's cloud-seeding efforts.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $144.36 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $192.73 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Regulating Weather Patterns

Increasing Demand for Agricultural Products and Water Sources

Increasing Adoption in Drought-Prone Areas

Urban Water Management

Curb Rising Pollution

Hydroelectric Power Generation

Challenges

Commercializing Cloud Seeding Technology

Scientific Uncertainty

Market Trends

Airport Fog Reduction

Expansion in Water-stressed Regions

Technological Advancements

Integration of Remote Sensing and Weather Modeling

Increasing Investment in Cloud Seeding Research and Development

Expansion into New Markets

Growing Emphasis On Environmental Sustainability

Companies Featured

Snowy Hydro Limited

South Texas Weather Modification Association

ModClima

Mettech S.p.A

Cloud Seeding Technologies

Ice Crystal Engineering LLC

North American Weather Consultants Inc.

RHS Consulting, Ltd.

Weather Modification, Inc.

