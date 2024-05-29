Streamline Health® Announces New RevID™ Contract with 400-Bed Health System

Atlanta, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to improve financial performance, announced that it has signed a new contract for the use of RevID, with a 400-bed, Oracle Cerner-EHR based health system with facilities in Southern California. The deal was closed in partnership with Oracle.



Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to improve hospital financial performance through pre-bill technology solutions. RevID’s automated charge reconciliation accelerates cash flow by ensuring that providers can accurately capture, bill and ultimately be paid for all the care they provide.

“We are thrilled to support another key health system through our Oracle Health partnership,” stated Ben Stilwill, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline. “We look forward to continued expansion of our client footprint through our direct and partnership channels in fiscal 2024.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net



