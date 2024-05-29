Altimmune to Present Clinical Data from Pemvidutide at Upcoming EASL International Liver Congress™ 2024

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that new data on the anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic properties of pemvidutide in subjects with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) will be presented at the EASL International Liver Congress™ 2024 in Milan, Italy. Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).



Details for the presentations are as follows:

Title: Pemvidutide, a glucagon-like peptide 1/glucagon dual receptor agonist, improves metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis activity and fibrosis in a clinical quantitative systems pharmacology model

(abstract #2881) Presenter: Sarah Browne, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development, Altimmune Date/Time: Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 8:30 am CEST





Title: Plasma lipidomic profiling of subjects with overweight or obesity following treatment with the glucagon-like peptide 1/glucagon dual receptor agonist pemvidutide: an investigation of lipid signatures associated with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis

(abstract #2985) Presenter: Scot Roberts, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Altimmune Date/Time: Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 8:30 am CEST





Title: Pemvidutide treatment is associated with improvement in noninvasive tests indicating greater likelihood of histologic response in subjects with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease: a 24-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial

(abstract #3002) Presenter: Shaheen Tomah, M.D., Associate Director, Clinical Development, Altimmune Date/Time: Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at 8:30 am CEST



These posters will be displayed during the four days of the congress and a copy will be accessible on the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Pemvidutide

Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and MASH. Activation of the GLP-1 and glucagon receptors is believed to mimic the complementary effects of diet and exercise on weight loss, with GLP-1 suppressing appetite and glucagon increasing energy expenditure. Glucagon is also recognized as having direct effects on hepatic fat metabolism, which is believed to lead to rapid reductions in levels of liver fat and serum lipids. In clinical trials to-date, once-weekly pemvidutide has demonstrated compelling weight loss, robust reductions in triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, liver fat content and blood pressure. The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation to pemvidutide for the treatment of MASH. Pemvidutide recently completed the MOMENTUM Phase 2 obesity trial and is being studied in the ongoing IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity and MASH. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on LinkedIn

Follow @AltimmuneInc on Twitter

Company Contact:

Richard Eisenstadt

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 240-654-1450

ir@altimmune.com

Investor Contacts:

Lee Roth

Burns McClellan

Phone: 646-382-3403

lroth@burnsmc.com

Julia Weilman

Burns McClellan

Phone: 646-732-4443

jweilman@burnsmc.com

Media Contact:

Danielle Cantey

Inizio Evoke, Biotech

Phone: 619-826-4657

Danielle.cantey@inizioevoke.com



