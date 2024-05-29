Buckley Capital Management Urges Dentalcorp Holdings Board and Management to Undertake a Strategic Review Process

Concerned Dentalcorp Will Remain Grossly Undervalued in the Public Markets

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buckley Capital Management, LLC, which together with its affiliates beneficially owns approximately 1.4% of the shares of Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSX: DNTL) (“DNTL” or the “Company”), today issued an open letter to DNTL’s board of directors and management urging them to launch a strategic review process to maximize value for all shareholders.

A full copy of the letter is below:

May 29, 2024

Dear Members of the Board of Directors and Management:

Buckley Capital Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “we” or “Buckley”), is a long-term shareholder of Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (“Dentalcorp,” “DNTL” or the “Company”), beneficially owning approximately 1.4% of the Company’s outstanding shares.

Dentalcorp has executed well in the 18 months since our initial investment in the Company. However, its stock has languished and dramatically underperformed peers. We are concerned that the public markets will continue to undervalue the Company’s shares going forward, causing irreparable harm to the long-term value of the business. Based on our analysis of private dental roll ups and other public peers with similar financial metrics, we believe the Company could be worth $12-$16/share to a private market buyer today, providing shareholders with a significant premium to current prices. In our view the Company’s prior strategic review process, which started in late 2022 and ended in mid-2023 without a sale, likely failed due to the March 2023 banking crisis and frozen credit markets, which made it nearly impossible to consummate a deal. Given the financing environment has improved significantly since then, we believe the Company is in a strong position to consummate a transaction in today’s market. Therefore, the Board should immediately commence a strategic review process to maximize value for shareholders, including exploring a sale of the Company.

Dentalcorp is significantly undervalued by the public markets relative to the quality and predictability of its future growth. The differences in valuation multiples between the Company and its private and public peers are even more striking given the improved interest rate outlook, the Company’s predictable growth profile, and prospects for future margin expansion.

Dentalcorp has made significant financial progress in recent years. The Company has increased its adjusted EBITDA from approximately $192 million in 2021 to an expected $285 million in 2024, a compound annual growth rate of 14%.[1] By contrast, the Company has gone from trading at approximately 15x its 2021 consensus EBITDA estimate shortly after the IPO, to approximately 9x consensus 2024E EBITDA today.[2] For context, based on our analysis of appropriate comparable companies (see appendix below), scaled DSOs generally trade for 12-17x in private market transactions.[3] This is due to their predictable, growing, and non-economically-sensitive cash flow, which comes with the ability to reinvest that cash flow into individual practices at attractive acquisition multiples in a rapidly consolidating market. KKR recently invested in DNTL’s only peer in Canada at 17x EBITDA, further reinforcing our belief in a higher valuation being warranted.

We believe Dentalcorp has been perceived as over-levered in a high interest rate environment leading to significant undervaluation for approximately 18 months. This is despite the fact that its private peers have significantly higher leverage than DNTL. According to the Company, DNTL has the lowest leverage of any DSO in Canada or the United States. Unfortunately, public markets are very wary of debt levels and have consistently emphasized the desire for DNTL to deleverage.

DNTL was trading for over 15x 2021 EBITDA prior to the decline that began in late 2021 as interest rate expectations increased. Today, it trades at 9x 2024 EBITDA and 8.5x 2024 FCF, despite a broad peer comp group trading for ~15x 2024 EBITDA and over 24x 2024 FCF.[3]

We believe there is a long list of comparable companies that point to significant upside. Based on our research, in the public and private markets, we found that private dental roll ups and DNTL’s public peers trade for anywhere from 12x-17x EBITDA. These valuations would lead to 75%+ upside for Dentalcorp shareholders from today’s levels.

Additionally, the Company’s shares are currently trading below liquidation value of its practices. In the Bank of America Securities Healthcare Conference just a few weeks ago, the Company’s CFO stated that “if we look at the entirety of our practice space of our 550 clinics, break them up and sell them at market value of 7.5x practice level EBITDA, we would be at roughly call it $10.00 to $10.50 per share.” We believe there is clearly significant platform value given where the peers trade, so DNTL should trade above that level. The DNTL CFO then went on to explain “as the process unfolded from October 2022-March 2023, there was significant unrest in the credit markets. Silicon Valley Bank went down, and the floor of the credit market fully fell out. As we looked at it from a value perspective, and as the board was evaluating the opportunities before them it was not a value issue, what it truly was, was a credit issue.” Given the credit markets are in a significantly better place today than they were during the banking upheaval in March 2023, we believe that the right value would be achieved today by exploring strategic alternatives.

The dramatic undervaluation of the Company impairs its ability to issue shares for financing acquisitions and incentive compensation. More importantly, the longer this dynamic sustains, the more permanent the damage becomes given DNTL is the only publicly traded DSO and thus has no perfect public comparable companies.

We strongly encourage the Board to engage a financial advisor immediately to pursue a review of strategic alternatives, including the sale of the Company.

We aim to work collaboratively and constructively with the Board and management to maximize shareholder value, and look forward to continued positive dialogue.

Sincerely,

Zack Buckley

Buckley Capital Partners LP

About Buckley Capital:

Buckley Capital is an investment firm based in Miami Beach that focuses on North American small and mid-cap value stocks.

Appendix

Below is a list of private comparable companies for DNTL:

Name EBITDA Multiple Transaction Acquirer 123Dentist, Altima Dental, & Lapointe Group 17x 7/12/22 KKR, Peloton Capital & Sentinel Capital DECA Dental 13.3x 8/26/21 Blackstone Group Curaeos 14x 8/2/21 Colosseum AG (Jacobs Holding) Dental 365 14.1x 7/23/21 The Jordan Co. Affordable Dental Care 17x 6/17/21 Harvest Partners & Berkshire Partners MB2 Dental 13.4x 2/1/21 Charlesbank Capital Partners North American Dental Group 13.2x 8/16/19 Colosseum AG (Jacobs Holding) Heartland Dental Group 14.5x 3/17/18 KKR Dentalcorp of Canada 13.9x 4/30/18 L Catterton Aspen Dental 12.9x 11/16/20 Clear Choice U.S. Oral Surgery Management 15x 11/8/21 Oak Hill Capital US Endoscopy 14x 11/9/21 Quad-C Average 14.4x

Below is a list of public comparable companies for DNTL:

Name Market cap Enterprise value EV/2024 EBITDA Dentalcorp Holdings 1281 2587 9.1x US Physical Therapy 1588 1602 18.8x Boyd Group Services 3695 4133 10.8x FirstService 6635 7710 16.2x Addus HomeCare 1811 1834 13.8x Amedisys Inc 3182 3468 13.7x Align Technology 19837 18971 19.9x Surgery Partners 3060 5746 11.4x Avg Excluding DNTL 14.9x

