29 May 2024





Company announcement number 41/2024

Result of auction of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 11F, 12E and 12F





Today, Realkredit Danmark has completed the auctions of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 11F, 12E and 12F for the refinancing of FlexKort®, RD Cibor6® Green and RD Cibor6® as of 1 July 2024.



The result of the auctions is set out in the appendix to this announcement.





