29 May 2024
Company announcement number 41/2024
Result of auction of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 11F, 12E and 12F
Today, Realkredit Danmark has completed the auctions of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 11F, 12E and 12F for the refinancing of FlexKort®, RD Cibor6® Green and RD Cibor6® as of 1 July 2024.
The result of the auctions is set out in the appendix to this announcement.
Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.
