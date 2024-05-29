Else Nutrition Adds New, Ready-to-Drink Kids Shakes at Canada’s Largest Grocery Chain

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), is proud to announce the expansion of its product line at Canada’s largest grocery chain. Following the successful introduction of Else Nutrition’s powder Kids Shakes and Toddler formulas, available in 500 stores across Canada, the company is now launching its innovative Kids Ready-to-Drink Plant-Powered Shakes in over 300 locations of this retailer, which will be available in both Chocolate and Vanilla flavors at the beginning of June 2024.

As an early adopter of Else Nutrition’s plant-based products, Canada’s largest grocery chain has been instrumental in bringing nutritious and sustainable options to Canadian families. The introduction of the Kids Ready-to-Drink Plant-Powered Shakes marks the next step in this successful partnership, expanding Else Nutrition’s footprint and making it easier for parents to provide healthy, convenient options for their children.

“Our new Kids Ready-to-Drink Plant-Powered Shakes are designed to meet the nutritional needs of growing children while offering the convenience that busy parents need,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “We are thrilled to see our products reaching more Canadian families through our continued partnership with the country’s largest grocery chain. Their commitment to innovation and health aligns perfectly with our mission to provide clean, plant-based nutrition.”

The Ready-to-Drink Shakes are made from whole plants, including almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, ensuring they are dairy-free, soy-free, and gluten-free. Each serving is packed with essential nutrients, providing a balanced alternative to traditional dairy-based shakes. This makes them an excellent option for children with dietary restrictions or those following a plant-based diet.

Canadian parents can find Else Nutrition’s Kids Ready-to-Drink Plant-Powered Shakes in this major chain’s locations across both Eastern and Western provinces.

For more information about Else Nutrition’s expanded product line and its availability, visit Else Nutrition’s website.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and Plant-Based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, Plant-Based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



