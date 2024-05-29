FTI Consulting Appoints Michael Spadea as North America Leader for Information Governance, Privacy and Security

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Michael Spadea as a Senior Managing Director and North America Leader of the Information Governance, Privacy and Security practice within the firm’s Technology segment.



Mr. Spadea, who is based in Seattle, helps clients obtain value from their data by building strong governance programs that mitigate digital risk while enabling growth. Mr. Spadea supports organizations across industries and geographies with implementing preventative measures and leveraging technology innovation, including artificial intelligence tools, to build trust and value. His experience includes creating comprehensive information and data governance programs that align data management, privacy and business needs.

“Clients continue to need support in critical areas of data privacy and digital risk mitigation, especially as they look to embrace technology advancements with strong governance frameworks,” said Sophie Ross, Global Chief Executive Officer of FTI Technology. “As our clients adjust to and work to better understand new data risks, our teams are bringing expertise and practical guidance to bear in the form of IG frameworks, data privacy audits and program development, breach response, assessments and more. As a senior leader in our segment, Michael will bring deep domain expertise to our strong global team and help our IGP&S practice in North America evolve alongside client needs.”

Prior to joining FTI Technology, Mr. Spadea was Senior Managing Director, Information Governance and Privacy, at a Big Four firm. He has also overseen information assurance and privacy in-house at large technology and financial services organizations, and has experience conducting complex audits, assessments and regulatory response for data protection laws across jurisdictions.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Spadea added, “Information governance is rooted in bringing order from chaos. The importance of this has been magnified in recent years, as technology and AI advancement have accelerated, data has continued to explode in volume and variety, and data-focused regulatory enforcement has become more stringent and prolific. It’s a challenging backdrop for organizations around the world, and I’m looking forward to working with FTI Technology’s team of experts to help clients achieve their data objectives while minimizing the risks.”

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional.

