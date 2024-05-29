Company announcement – No. 28 / 2024

Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: Polar Capital

Copenhagen, Denmark, 29 May 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announces the receipt on 24 May 2024 of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from the following major shareholders:

As of 22 May 2024, Polar Capital holds nominally 3,138,798 shares (each share carrying one vote) in Zealand Pharma A/S, corresponding to 5.01% of the total share capital and total voting rights in Zealand Pharma A/S.

Please see further details in the attached notification form.

# # #



About Zealand Pharma A/S



Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.

Contact:

Adam Lange

Investor Relations Officer

Zealand Pharma

Email: akl@zealandpharma.com Anna Krassowska, PhD

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Zealand Pharma

Email: ank@zealandpharma.com

Attachment