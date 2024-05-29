Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Research Report 2024-2030 - US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Temperature Monitoring - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Patient Temperature Monitoring estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10% CAGR and reach US$8.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Table Top Temperature Monitoring Devices segment is estimated at 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Body temperature is a crucial indicator of health and well-being, making its monitoring essential in medical settings. The importance of body temperature monitoring cannot be overstated, as it is a fundamental aspect of patient care and management. The global patient temperature monitoring market is expected to witness rapid growth, driven by the increasing demand for advanced temperature monitoring devices and growing awareness of the importance of continuous temperature monitoring.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR

In 2023, the market is dominated by key competitors, with the US and Europe leading in market share, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth. Digital thermometers, in particular, are experiencing rapid growth due to their accuracy and convenience. Recent market activities highlight innovations and the introduction of more sophisticated temperature monitoring solutions. As healthcare providers prioritize patient management, the demand for these advanced devices continues to rise.



The Patient Temperature Monitoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 613 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Body Temperature - An Important Indicator of Health and Well-Being

Importance of Body Temperature Monitoring

A Prelude to Patient Temperature Monitoring

Patient Temperature Monitoring - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Patient Temperature Monitoring Market to Witness Rapid Growth

US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

Digital Thermometers Witnesses Rapid Growth

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Awareness About Importance of Continuous Temperature Monitoring in Patient Management

Increasing demand for advanced temperature monitoring devices

Growth in Number of Blood Transfusion Procedures Drive Patient Temperature Monitoring Market

Rise in Number of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market for Medical Thermometers

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

Growing Geriatric Population to Drive the Need for Patient Temperature Monitoring

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Self-Care Management Evokes Sales Opportunities

Increasing Paediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers

Global Population of Children Between 0-4 years (2015 & 2020P)

High Incidence of Preterm Births Drives Demand for Temperature Monitoring in Neonatal Intensive Care Units

Countries with High Rate of Preterm Births Worldwide Country Total Preterm Births

Rise in Surgical Procedures Calls for Patient Temperature Monitoring Market

Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select Countries

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Rising Diabetes Prevalence: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

Smart Thermometers - A Fast Evolving Market

Healthcare Agencies Betting on Digital Smart Thermometers to Identify COVID-19 Hotspots

Smart Thermometers to Aid in Flu Forecasting

Wireless Thermometers - Viable Solution for Undisturbed Temperature Monitoring

Nanoscale Thermometer - The Next Frontier in Technology Advancement

Wearable Thermometers - An Ideal Solution for Infants and Neonates

No-Fuss Infant Thermometers - An Expanding Market

Companies Explore the Body Temperature Monitoring Pills Market

Technological Advancements and Innovations

Thermometer Makers Introduce Innovative Solutions to Support Fight against COVID-19

Vendors Offer Advanced Products for Temperature Screening

Select Launches and Innovations of Medical Thermometers in Recent Years

CWD Innovations Introduces a Wearable Device to Monitor Patient Temperature

Masimo Introduces a Wearable for Monitoring Temperature Regularly

Identiv Designs an NFC-Enabled Body Temperature Measurement Patch

Wireless Temperature Monitoring Patch

Melexis NV Identifies a Unique Approach to Measure Body Temperature

