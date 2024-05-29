Global Cloud-based Dental Practice Management Software Market 2024-2034 by Application, End-user and Region - Patient Communication Applications Lead Revenue Generation

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud-based Dental Practice Management Software Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cloud-based dental practice management software market accounted for USD 0.706 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 2.26 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 11.19% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Technical advancements, favorable government initiatives in oral healthcare, the rise in dental practices, adoption of healthcare IT systems in clinics, increased demand for oral treatments, heightened oral care awareness, a trend in cosmetic dentistry, more dental visits due to cavities and other issues, and the introduction of advanced cloud-based dental practice management software are driving market growth.

The growing adoption of cloud-based dental practice management software will boost market growth during the forecast period. This software, an online platform, helps dental professionals manage daily activities like scheduling, finances, electronic health records (EHR), inventory, and treatment plans without the need for physical servers. For instance, in March 2023, ClearDent launched ClearDent Link, a hybrid cloud option, and ClearDent Cloud, a pure cloud platform.

In 2023, patient communication was the highest revenue-generating segment in the global cloud-based dental practice management software market. The growing need for managing appointments, the increased use of Dental Practice Management (DPM) systems with features like text reminders, and the introduction of new platforms are key drivers. For instance, in December 2022, Planet DDS introduced Denticon, a cloud-enabled dental practice management software that has become a top provider in North America. Analytics is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing use of business intelligence tools and rising purchasing power.

Dental clinics were the highest revenue-generating end-users in 2023 due to the growing number of clinics, EHR adoption, mergers and acquisitions, and innovative solutions. For instance, in September 2022, Carestream Dental introduced Sensei Cloud for Oral Surgery, a cloud-based management solution tailored for oral and maxillofacial surgery. Hospitals are predicted to grow rapidly due to expanding healthcare infrastructure, significant patient volumes, and investments in advanced cloud-based DPM software.

North America is anticipated to hold the highest revenue share due to key industry leaders, swift acceptance of oral care services, financial support for startups, and innovative solutions. For instance, in August 2022, Planet DDS acquired QSIDental from NextGen Healthcare, enhancing its cloud-based solutions. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest due to increased investments from healthcare IT firms, a growing elderly population, higher dental care expenditures, adoption of advanced technologies, and industry collaborations. For instance, in November 2023, Patterson Dental collaborated with Pearl to distribute AI-driven software and plans to integrate these features into Eaglesoft.

Report Scope

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Market Forecast by Application and End-user

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

Exhaustive Company Profiles of Top 10+ Major Market Players

Cloud-based Dental Practice Management Software Market Analysis & Forecast by:

Application

Patient Communication

Billing & Insurance

Treatment Plans

Analytics

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Companies Featured

CD Nevco LLC (Curve Dental)

Carestream Dental LLC

Henry Schein One

Planet DDS

Carestack

Dentiflow

Dentidesk

Tab32

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6c9y4f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.