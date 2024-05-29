Global Ferroptosis Targeting Therapy Clinical Trials Market 2024 - Clinical Trials Insight on 10+ Key Therapies in Trials

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ferroptosis Targeting Therapy Market Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Ferroptosis Targeting Therapy Market Opportunity and Clinical Trials Insight 2024 Report Highlights:

Global and Regional Market Opportunity Analysis

Clinical Trials Insight on Key Therapies in Trials: > 10 Therapies

Ferroptosis Targeting Therapy Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication and Phase

Ferroptosis Targeting Therapy Clinical Trends and Innovations Outlook by Indications

Key Therapies Clinical Study Initiation and Completion Year Insight

Ferroptosis Candidates Granted FDA and EMA Designations: Orphan, Fast Track

The panorama of scientific targeting therapy landscape is countersigning a transmogrification swing as headways in therapeutic research in conjugation with technological advancement pave the way for more precise and tailored treatment approaches. Midst the notable developments is the growing recognition of the prerequisite for ferroptosis targeted therapy, a recently discovered form of regulated cell death, has garnered historic consideration in the field of cancer research as well as drug development. Presently, no ferroptosis targeting therapies have entered into the commercial global market, thereby, representing an opportunity for pharma companies to advance the realm of ferroptosis targeted therapy.

Hitherto, the global sector of ferroptosis targeted therapy has acknowledged an avant-garde growth, fueled by the noteworthy progression in research and development, in addition to the transformative potential of this innovative treatment modality. On that account, several pharma in addition to biotech companies across the globe, comprising MitoImmune Therapeutics, and PTC Therapeutics.

Coupled with that, several pharma companies as well as ventures are additionally shepherding superfluous research and development for ferroptosis targeting therapies. For instance, Kojin Therapeutics, based in the US, was founded in 2020. The company is leveraging revolutionary findings in cell-state in addition to ferroptosis biology with the intention to develop first-in-class contenders for the treatment of numerous patients suffering with cancer, and cardiovascular, immunologic, and degenerative diseases.

Moreover, Prothegen is another biotech start-up business that is launched in 2021. Founded by world leaders in ferroptosis who discovered the concept of ferroptosis, Prothegen aims to deliver ground-breaking ferroptosis therapies to control cell death with exquisite accuracy, indicating that the domain of ferroptosis is augmenting year by year.

Owing to positive outcomes observed in preclinical as well as translational studies led to initiation of clinical trials. For instance, vatiquinone (PTC743), a small molecule, first-in-class selective inhibitor of 15 lipoxygenase (15-LO), is currently in open-label, phase III safety study (NCT05218655) to assess the safety of vatiquinone in participants with inherited mitochondrial disease. It is an interventional study which has an estimated enrollment of 100 participants. The clinical research was begun in June 2022 and is expected to be complete by March 2025.

Data from gathering evidences suggests the participation of ferroptosis in various pathological conditions apart from cancer, for example autoimmune disorders, inflammation, neurodegenerative diseases, ischemic injuries, kidney illness and age related disorders, has expanded the potential applications of ferroptosis targeting therapy. For that reason, healthcare professionals are scrutinizing the therapeutic potential of targeting ferroptosis in these diverse contexts, further fueling the market for ferroptosis targeting therapies.

Interalia, clinical research has examined the usage of ferroptosis targeting therapies to disrupt viral replication, demonstrating efficacy against infections caused by viruses. These findings open avenues for the development of antiviral therapeutics. For instance, preliminary studies conducted by scientists at MitoImmune Therapeutics demonstrated that MIT-001, an anti-inflammatory and anti-necrotic agent, can additionally being used to treat viral infections such as COVID-19.

Subsequently, another study accomplished by MitoImmune Therapeutics in collaboration with Stand Up Therapeutics, in April 2024, showed in vitro broad-spectrum antiviral activity of MIT-001 to treat severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and multiple zoonotic viruses. This opens a novel prospect in healthcare sector, in future, to investigate ferroptosis therapy in various other indications.

As well as, the prospective for amalgamation therapies involving ferroptosis targeting agents in synergy with other established cancer treatments has garnered cognizance. Synergistic effects have been observed when ferroptosis inducers are combined with chemotherapeutic agents, radiation therapy, nanotechnology or targeted therapies, potentially enhancing therapeutic efficacy and improving patient outcomes.

As a final point, all elucidations aforesaid epitomize that the global ferroptosis market is growing at a trailblazing gait and is predictable to multiply additional in the forthcoming years. The presences of giant pharma companies (PTC Therapeutics) in conjugation with contribution from other corporations and several startup business, like Kojin, MitoImmune Therapeutics, Sumitomo Pharma and Prothegen, exemplifies that the domain of ferroptosis targeting therapies is evolving. In conclusion, PTC Therapeutics is frontrunner in the global clinical together with commercial market due to the fact that its two ferroptosis inhibiting contenders, utreloxastat and vatiquinone, are expected to enter into the market into future as both the candidates have presented topline outcomes in late stage clinical trials.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Deciphering Complicacies for Ferroptosis Targeting Therapy

1.1 Outline to Ferroptosis Targeting Therapy

1.2 Chronicle & Development of Ferroptosis Targeting Therapy

2. The Clinical Necessity for Ferroptosis Targeting Therapy

3. Dual Role of Ferroptosis as Diagnostic & Prognostic Biomarker

4. Breakthrough Strategies for Ferroptosis Management

4.1 Small Molecules

4.2 Drug Repurposing

4.3 Photodynamic Therapy

4.4 Extracellular Vesicles

5. Ferroptosis Targeting Therapy by Indications: Clinical Trends & Innovations

5.1 Cancer

5.2 Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases

5.3 Viral Infections

5.4 Nervous system disorders

5.5 Cardiac Diseases

6. Global Ferroptosis Targeting Therapy Clinical Trials Overview

6.1 By Phase

6.2 By Country

6.3 By Company

6.4 By Indication

6.5 By Priority Status

7. Global Ferroptosis Targeting Therapy Clinical Trials Insight

7.1 Research

7.2 Preclinical

7.3 Phase I

7.4 Phase II

7.5 Phase III

8. Global Ferroptosis Targeting Therapy Current Market Trend & Developments

8.1 Current Market Outline

8.2 Future Market Forecast

9. Ferroptosis Targeting Therapy Trend Analysis by Region

10. Ferroptosis Candidates Granted FDA & EMA Designations

11. Combination Stratagems for Ferroptosis Targeting Therapies

11.1 Combinations with Conventional Therapies

11.2 Combinations with Photodynamic Therapies & Magnetic Field

12. Platforms Used for Developing Advanced Ferroptosis Targeting Therapy

12.1 Ferroptosis & Inflammation Platform

12.2 MIT Platform

12.3 Kojin Ferroptosis Platform

13. Global Ferroptosis Targeting Therapy Market Dynamics

13.1 Market Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

14. Competitive Landscape

Kojin Therapeutics

MitoImmune Therapeutics

Prothegen

PTC Therapeutics

Sumitomo

Tharimmune

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qhkjgh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.