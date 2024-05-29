Sustainable Aviation Fuel Industry Report, 2024-2028 & 2033, Featuring Strategic Analysis of Leading Players Shell, TotalEnergies, BP, Eni, and OMV Group

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Aviation Fuel Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sustainable aviation fuel market has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $0.52 billion in 2023 to $0.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.8%. The historical growth can be attributed to the rise in concerns regarding climate change, which has propelled the demand for sustainable aviation fuel. There has been an increasing need to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, leading to a growing focus on reducing carbon emissions in the aviation sector. Additionally, there has been a surge in global initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions, further driving the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel.

The sustainable aviation fuel market is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.1%. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, there is an increase in the deployment of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), driven by a rising demand for SAF by airlines across the globe. Additionally, there are growing initiatives aimed at improving the supply chain process to foster market growth for SAF. Furthermore, the presence of stringent environmental regulations is also expected to contribute to the growth of the SAF market. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements aligned with stringent government laws, advancements in SAF production technologies and feedstock diversification, collaborative initiatives among stakeholders, and the implementation of carbon offsetting schemes to further promote the adoption of SAF.



The sustainable aviation fuel market is poised for growth due to the increasing adoption of biofuels. For example, Eurostat reported in December 2023 that renewable energy accounted for 23% of total energy consumption in the European Union (EU) in 2022, up from 21.9% in 2021. Additionally, the share of renewable energy used in transportation rose to 9.6% in 2022 from 9.1% in 2021. Therefore, the increasing adoption of biofuels is fueling the sustainable aviation fuel market's growth.

Key players in the sustainable aviation fuel market are focusing on developing innovative technologies such as fuel processing technology to minimize aviation's environmental impact. For instance, in September 2023, Lummus Technology introduced ethanol-based sustainable aviation fuel technology, offering a large-scale solution to reduce the aviation industry's greenhouse gas emissions. Lummus' ethanol to SAF technology integrates ethanol to ethylene (EtE), olefin oligomerization, and hydrogenation technologies to maximize SAF yield while minimizing capital costs (CAPEX), CO2-specific operational costs (OPEX), and carbon emissions.

North America was the largest region in the sustainable aviation fuel market in 2023. Middle East is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sustainable aviation fuel market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the sustainable aviation fuel market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Research Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Fuel Type: Biofuel; Power-to-Liquid; Gas-to-Liquid
2) By Blending Capacity: Below 30%; 30% To 50%; Above 50%
3) By Platform: Commercial Aviation; Military Aviation; Business and General Aviation; Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Key Companies Mentioned: Shell plc; TotalEnergies SE; BP plc; Eni S.p.A.; OMV Group

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages175
Forecast Period2024-2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$0.79 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028$3.92 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate49.1%
Regions CoveredGlobal

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • Shell plc
  • TotalEnergies SE
  • BP plc
  • Eni S.p.A.
  • OMV Group
  • Neste Oyj
  • Preem AB
  • Sustainable Aviation
  • Aemetis Inc.
  • REG Synthetic Fuels LLC
  • Ballard Power Systems
  • ZeroAvia Inc.
  • AvFuel Corporation
  • LanzaTech Inc.
  • Sundrop Fuels Inc.
  • LanzaJet Inc.
  • Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc.
  • SkyNRG B.V.
  • Alder Fuels
  • Red Rock Biofuels
  • SG Preston Company
  • Velocys PLC
  • WasteFuel
  • World Energy
  • SAF+ International Group
  • Gevo Inc.
  • Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels LLC
  • AltAir Fuels
  • REG Geismar LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9iypwt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Aviation Fuel
                            
                            
                                Aviation Fuels
                            
                            
                                Aviation Gasoline
                            
                            
                                Commercial Aerospace
                            
                            
                                Commercial Aviation
                            
                            
                                Jet Fuel
                            
                            
                                Sustainable Aviation Fuel
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data