Global Scoliosis Management Research Report 2024-2030: Stereo-photogrammetric Technology, 3dMD, for Management of Scoliosis without Harmful X-Rays

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scoliosis Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Scoliosis Management Market to Reach $3.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Scoliosis Management estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The global scoliosis management market is projected to witness steady growth in 2023, driven by continuous innovations and advancements in the field. Key competitors' market share highlights a competitive landscape with several leading global brands making significant impacts. North America holds a leadership position in the market, primarily due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high awareness levels.

ThoracoLumboSacral Orthosis (TLSO), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.7% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (ctlso) segment is estimated at 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period. While Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis (AIS) remains the primary disease type segment. The pediatric/adolescent age group is the major demographic segment, and hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) claim the leading share in the market distribution.

Technological advances are a key trend propelling the scoliosis management market forward, with increasing R&D activity expected to spur further market expansion. However, the market faces several restraints and challenges, such as high costs and limited access to advanced treatments in developing regions. Recent market activities reflect a vibrant startup ecosystem contributing to market dynamism and innovation. As the market continues to evolve, global brands remain at the forefront, driving growth and development in scoliosis management solutions.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The Scoliosis Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$422.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 2.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 297 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global





MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Idiopathic & Congenital Scoliosis Drives Market Growth

Spinal Fusion Surgery Holds Strong Opportunities

Demand for Fusionless Scoliosis Surgery Increases

Vertebral Body Tethering Gains Traction

Schroth Therapy - A Useful Approach to Manage Scoliosis

Strong Focus on Minimally-Invasive Spine Surgeries and Increasing Use of Navigation and Robotics in Scoliosis Surgeries to Boost Prospects

Increasing Cases of Adult Scoliosis and Growing Aging Population to Propel the Adult Segment

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

Recent Technological Advancements/Innovations in the Scoliosis Management Market

Innovative Scoliosis Treatments for Young Children at the Duke Hospital

New Surgical Treatment Options for Scoliosis being Explored at the Philadelphia Hospital

New Satellite Rod-based Sequential Correction for Severe Rigid Spinal Deformity to Reduce Surgery Risks and Other Complications

Stereo-photogrammetric Technology, 3dMD, for Management of Scoliosis without Harmful X-Rays

ApiFix System for Correcting Moderate Scoliosis with Single Curves

Shriners Hospitals for Children's The Tether, a Device for Scoliosis Treatment, Receives FDA Approval

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeries to become Commonplace but Long Term Studies of Outcomes Essential for Wider Adoption

Disruptive Technologies in the Spine Space - A Review

3D Printed Brace Holds Potential to Enhance Scoliosis Treatment

