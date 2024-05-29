With $34M Raised, BlockDAG Network Just Announced its Second Video Release: “Countdown to Keynote 2 From the Moon”

London, UK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptocurrency has revolutionized the financial world, introducing a decentralized and secure method of transferring value and data across the globe. BlockDAG Network, an innovative player in this space, stands out with its Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology, which promises enhanced scalability and efficiency over traditional blockchain systems. As the cryptocurrency industry continues to evolve, the importance of transparency and communication has become paramount for building trust and driving adoption that’s why BlockDAG Network will soon be launching its Keynote video 2 “from the moon.” This announcement follows the achievement of raising $34 million in its ongoing presale, growing at a rate of $500k per day.





The presale is anticipated to sell out within the next four months, underscoring the increasing momentum and investor confidence in BlockDAG's innovative vision.

Just over two months ago, BlockDAG Network, a pioneering force in blockchain technology, launched its first ever keynote video for the world to see. The presentation provided an in-depth overview of BlockDAG's groundbreaking technology and its potential to revolutionize the blockchain landscape.

The video showcased the unique features of the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture, emphasizing its scalability, efficiency, and security advantages over traditional blockchain systems. The keynote also introduced the community to the core values of BlockDAG, detailed the initial stages of the project's development, and laid out a comprehensive roadmap for future milestones, setting the stage for the impressive progress and achievements that followed.

Countdown to Keynote Video 2

On Tuesday BlockDAG Network announced through a newsletter email sent out to all its users, that the launch of the second Keynote video–the “Keynote from the moon” was imminent. The video is promised to be a testament to the project’s strive for excellence, transparency, and technological advancements.

The imminent release of BlockDAG Network's second Keynote video serves as a prime example of the project's commitment to transparency and communication. Dubbed "Coming of Age from the Moon," this keynote showcased the latest developments, dev releases, and technical advancements of the BlockDAG Network. It was designed to keep the community informed and engaged, highlighting several key areas:

Development Updates: The keynote will provide detailed insights into the progress of various development aspects, including the X1 App release, blockchain updates, and the innovative DAG technology.

The keynote will provide detailed insights into the progress of various development aspects, including the X1 App release, blockchain updates, and the innovative DAG technology. Roadmap and Future Plans: By outlining the future roadmap, BlockDAG demonstrated its strategic vision and provided a clear path forward for stakeholders.

By outlining the future roadmap, BlockDAG demonstrated its strategic vision and provided a clear path forward for stakeholders. Community Engagement: The keynote will address community concerns and will emphasize the human element behind the project reinforcing trust between it and its users.

BlockDAG Network: Power and Innovation in Digital Transformation

BlockDAG Network exemplifies power and innovation in the digital transformation space. By leveraging DAG technology, BlockDAG addresses scalability issues inherent in traditional blockchain systems. The project aims to create a decentralized future where transactions are fast, secure, and efficient. BlockDAG's commitment to transparency and communication is evident in its regular updates, detailed development reports, and active engagement with the community.

The keynote release is strategically timed with the presale phase, during which BlockDAG raised an impressive $34 million and counting, with the price expected to increase significantly after the circulation of the video. This transparency and proactive communication is set to maintain momentum and foster a sense of urgency and excitement within the community.





The case study of BlockDAG Network highlights the critical role that transparency and communication play in the cryptocurrency world. By prioritizing these elements, BlockDAG has built a strong foundation of trust and engagement in its global community.

As the cryptocurrency industry continues to grow, the lessons from BlockDAG's approach will serve as a valuable blueprint for other projects aiming to achieve similar success.

Read About BlockDAG Presale:

Website: https://blockdag.network



Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network



Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial



Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.