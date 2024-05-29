Global Enterprise Content Management Business Analysis Report 2024-2030 - Ongoing Digitalization and Emergence of New Technologies Continue to Drive Adoption

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Content Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Enterprise Content Management Market to Reach $133.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Enterprise Content Management estimated at US$60.7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$133.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Enterprise Content Management Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.7% CAGR and reach US$97.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Services segment is estimated at 12.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The ongoing digitalization and emergence of new technologies are significantly driving the adoption of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) systems. Automation holds substantial potential in transforming the future of ECM by enhancing efficiency, reducing errors, and streamlining content management processes. The shift from traditional ECM systems to modern content service platforms is one of the key trends expected to shape the industry in 2023 and beyond.
A global economic update reveals fluctuating inflation rates from 2019 through 2024, impacting various market sectors, including ECM. In 2023, the ECM market features a competitive landscape with several key global competitors holding notable market shares. The ECM market offers numerous benefits, including improved data management, enhanced regulatory compliance, and increased operational efficiency. Recent market activities highlight the growing investment in ECM technologies and the introduction of innovative solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses.
As digital transformation continues to accelerate, the ECM market is poised for significant growth, driven by the need for efficient content management and the adoption of advanced technologies. The future of ECM looks promising, with automation and modern content service platforms leading the way.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR
The Enterprise Content Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.7 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 9.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|581
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$60.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$133.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Ongoing Digitalization and Emergence of New Technologies Continue to Drive Adoption of Enterprise Content Management
- How Automation Holds Potential in Transforming the Future of ECM
- From Traditional to Modern Content Service Platforms
- Key Trends in Enterprise Content Management for 2023 and Beyond
- Global Economic Update
- Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2024
- Enterprise Content Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Enterprise Content Management Market: A Prelude
- Primary Benefits of ECM
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Need to Manage Burgeoning Content Volumes Drives Demand for Cloud Based ECM
- ECM Remains Digital Transformation Priority for Organizations
- Cloud ECM Gains as COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates Digital Transformation
- Content Chaos Can Be the Biggest Barrier to Successful Digital Transformation
- Evolving Information User Needs Point Towards Upgrading ECM systems
- Connected Enterprises Remain the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market
- The Journey Towards Connected Enterprises Offers Robust Opportunities for ECM: Global Connected Enterprise Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Growing Adoption of Flexible Workforce Mobility Programs Drives ECM Adoption
- ECM Adoption Improves Amid Rising Need for Information Governance (IG) as Big Data Overload Accelerates The Content Chaos Challenge
- Time to Outthink Content Chaos
- Information Governance is the First Step in Leveraging the Value of Big Data: Volume of Data Generated, Stored & Consumed Worldwide (In Zettabytes)
- ECM & Business Application Integration as Key to Overcome Content Silos
- How AI Integration is Revolutionizing ECM System Capabilities
- Technology Catalysts Transforming Myopic ECM into True Automation Platforms
- Enhancing Business Process Automation with ECM
- Expanding Use in Key End-Use Markets Drives Market Growth
- ECM Evolves as an Indispensable Tool for Healthcare Entities
- ECM Plays a Pivotal Role in Enhancing Banking Efficiency and Security
- Use of ECM in the Logistics & Transportation Industry: A Review
- IoT, Augmented Reality Convergence with ECM
- Key Challenges Associated With ECM Implementations
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 108 Featured)
- Adobe Inc.
- Ascend Software
- Atlassian
- Box, Inc.
- Capgemini SE
- Datamatics Global Services Limited
- DocuWare GmbH
- DOMA Technologies
- Epicor Software Corp.
- Fabasoft International Services GmbH
- FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp.
- GRM Information Management
- Hyland Software Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- iManage
- KYOCERA Document Solutions Inc.
- Laserfiche
- M-Files Corp.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Newgen Software Technologies Limited
- Objective Corporation
- OpenText Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP
- SER Group Holding International GmbH
- Systemware, Inc.
- Veeva Systems Inc.
- Xerox Corporation
