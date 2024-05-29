Synchronoss Technologies Announces New Management Structure for Japan Operations

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in personal cloud platforms, is pleased to announce that Junji Nishara has been appointed as the new Country Manager for Japan operations, effective May 15, 2024.



Synchronoss, which has operated in Japan for over 20-years, announced on November 1, 2023, that it will focus on its Cloud business following the sale of its Messaging and NetworkX businesses. Through this business transformation, the Company will concentrate management resources and expand services for existing and new Cloud customers.

In October of 2023, Synchronoss announced that SoftBank Corp. (“SoftBank”), one of Japan’s largest telecommunications carriers, deployed Synchronoss Personal Cloud to power its Anshin Data Box service. Anshin Data Box allows customers to backup and restore photos, videos, and files stored on mobile phones and other devices.

Jeff Miller, President and CEO, Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. says: “We are pleased to welcome Nishihara-san to the Synchronoss team, lending his experience to lead our customer relationships and business expansion. We place great importance on the Japanese market as a growth opportunity for the business, and we are honored to provide mobile and broadband subscribers the opportunity to safeguard their ever-growing library of precious digital content.”

Junji Nishihara says: “I am very pleased to have been appointed as country manager of the Synchronoss Japan business. I am joining the Company because I believe in the tremendous growth potential of the Personal Cloud that Synchronoss provides as a SaaS to major telecommunication companies. In recent years, cloud adoption has become widespread in Japanese enterprises, and managed services such as SaaS are becoming more popular among customers in a wide range of industries in the country. With Synchronoss technology, I will contribute to solving the challenges of customers in a wide range of industries in Japan.”

Biography of Junji Nishihara

Junji successfully held leadership positions in sales and management of large-scale system implementations for financial companies at Hewlett-Packard Japan. Following Hewlett-Packard, he joined Amazon Web Services (AWS), which was in its infancy of cloud storage and computing. He led the application of public cloud solutions to enterprises in Japan. He also worked as a cloud specialist at Microsoft Japan, and in recent years has been involved in launching the Japanese operations of overseas cloud-native startups.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader in personal Cloud solutions, empowers service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. Our SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market. Millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss to safeguard their most cherished memories and important digital content. Explore how our Cloud-focused solutions redefine the way you connect with your digital world at www.synchronoss.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Domenick Cilea

Springboard

dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover / Tom Colton

Gateway Group, Inc.

SNCR@gatewayir.com