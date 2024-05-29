Toxic Substance Control Act (TSCA) Awareness Training 101: Requirements for Employers/Employees, Recent Revisions, Definitions and Coverage

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toxic Substance Control Act (TSCA) Awareness Training 101" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) authorizes the EPA to establish rules governing the manufacture, import, processing, distribution, and disposal of chemicals. One section of the act (Section 8e) covers reporting requirements which extend to individual persons as well as to companies.

This section provides that:



"Any person who manufactures, processes, or distributes in commerce a chemical substance or mixture and who obtains information which reasonably supports the conclusion that such substance or mixture presents a substantial risk of injury to health or the environment shall immediately inform the Administrator (of the EPA) of such information unless such person has actual knowledge that the Administrator has been adequately informed of such information."



Areas Covered in the Webinar

Define the Toxic Substance Control Act (TSCA).

Cover All Components of TSCA.

Discuss TSCA Reporting Requirements for Employees.

Discuss TSCA Reporting Requirements for Employers.

Cover Recent Revisions to TSCA.

Answer Site-Specific TSCA Specific Questions/Concerns.

Who Should Attend:

Environmental Health and Safety Professionals

Safety Committee Members

Environmental Engineers

Chemical Engineers

Waste Water Operators

Production Supervisors

Plant Managers

Maintenance Managers

Human Resource Managers

Plant Nurses

Corporate Environmental Health and Safety Professionals

For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hhonds

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.