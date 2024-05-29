Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Market Outlook 2030 with Neste, World Energy, Gevo, Aemetis, and SkyNRG Dominating the $25 Billion Industry

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Outlook 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) market is on track for substantial growth, projected to reach $25 billion by 2030, propelled by regulatory mandates and corporate decarbonization commitments.

Global SAF production is expected to reach nearly 10 billion liters by 2030, a significant increase from 600 million liters in 2023, according to this report.

By 2030, North America is anticipated to lead with 44% of the world's output, followed by Europe with 24% of the global production share. Despite concerns regarding feedstock availability, Used Cooking Oil (UCO) and Tallow are forecasted to account for 40% of the total feedstock volume utilized. This is driven by differentiated demand for lower carbon SAF, spurred by policy and market signals.

Aviation is responsible for about 2.5% of global carbon emissions. SAF has the potential to reduce lifecycle emissions from aviation by up to 80% compared to conventional jet fuel, making it one of the key solutions to decarbonize the aviation sector. With the aviation sector under immense pressure to decarbonize, sustainable aviation fuel is emerging as a vital solution. This report provides a comprehensive view into the strategies, challenges, and opportunities in the SAF market's rapid growth and evolution as the industry works to scale this critical technology.

This comprehensive study offers detailed insights into the SAF market, including regional market shares, production forecasts by technology pathway and feedstocks, key policies driving adoption, and profiles of major industry players. It includes a detailed database of over 100 SAF production facilities worldwide, both operational and planned, including plant-level capacity, feedstock, and technology details. Among other highlights, it also includes in-depth profiles of 25 leading SAF producers such as Neste, World Energy, Gevo, Aemetis, and SkyNRG, including operational updates and key announcements.

The publisher's analysis is grounded in extensive market research, including data collection on SAF facilities worldwide, qualitative and quantitative analyses, stakeholder interviews, regulatory examination, competitive landscape assessment, feedstock evaluation, and technology trend analysis.

Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Database

Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Plant Details

Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Offtake Agreements, 2018-2030

Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Supplies to Airports

Company Profiles: Overview, Company Details, Operational Details, Key Announcements

Aemetis

Chevron Corporation

Eni SpA

Fidelis New Energy, LLC

Gevo

Neste

Phillips 66

Preem

SGP BioEnergy

Shell plc

SkyNRG

TotalEnergies

United Airlines Ventures

World Energy

Key Topics Covered:

1 Glossary & Methodology

1.1 Abbreviations

1.2 Market Definitions

1.3 Methodology

1.3.1 Facility-level data

1.3.2 Pathway-level split

1.3.3 CFS Credit volumes

1.3.4 Incentives

1.3.5 Feedstock requirement

2 More SAF data

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Global SAF Market Size Expected to exceed US$25 billion in 2030

3.2 North America projected to lead global SAF production in 2030

3.3 UCO and Soy Oil projected to drive a significant chunk of the feedstock requirement for SAF by 2030

3.4 SAF projected to generate US$424 million in 2030 through CFS incentives across North America

3.5 Nine ASTM Pathways currently approved for SAF production

3.6 Oil and gas majors expected to claim a major chunk of the projected global SAF capacity by 2030

4 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Market Analysis, 2018-2030

4.1 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production, 2018-2030

4.1.1 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production, 2018-2023

4.1.2 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production, 2024-2030

4.2 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Regional Market Share, 2023 and 2030

4.3 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size, 2018-2030

4.3.1 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size, 2018-2023

4.3.2 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Size, 2024-2030

4.4 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Offtake Agreements

4.4.1 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Offtake Agreements Signed by Year, 2013-2023

4.4.2 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Offtake Agreements by Top-10 Offtaking Entities (by volume), 2013-2023

4.4.3 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Offtake Agreements by Top-10 Fuel Producers (by volume), 2013-2023

4.5 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Capacity Addition, 2018-2030

4.5.1 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Capacity Addition, 2018-2023

4.5.2 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Capacity Addition, 2024-2030

5 Global, Sustainable Aviation Fuel Feedstock Analysis, 2018-2030

5.1 Synopsis of Feedstock Analysis

5.2 Global Estimated Feedstock Requirement for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, 2018-2030

5.3 Global Estimated Feedstock Potential Requirement for Sustainable Aviation Fuel, 2024-2030

5.4 Global Estimated Feedstock Requirement for Renewable Diesel, 2018-2030

5.5 Global Estimated Feedstock Potential Requirement for Renewable Diesel, 2024-2030

5.6 Analysis of Global SAF & RD Demand on the Current Feedstock Availability

5.7 Agriculture and Forestry Products Total Production, By Type, 2018-2023

5.8 Agriculture and Forestry Products, Total Imports, By Type, 2018-2023

5.9 Agriculture and Forestry Products, Total Exports, By Type, 2018-2023

5.10 Agriculture and Forestry Products Total Consumption, By Type, 2018-2023

5.11 United States, Agriculture Products Consumption Analysis, (Biofuels vs Others), 2018-2023

6 Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Analysis of Clean Fuel Standards, 2018-2030

6.1 Clean Fuel Standards in North America: An Introduction

6.2 Sustainable Aviation Fuel Consumption by Clean Fuel Standard Market, 2018-2030

6.3 Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Total Credits Generated by Clean Fuel Standard Market, 2018-2030

6.4 Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Average Carbon Intensity by Clean Fuel Standard Market, 2018-2030

6.5 Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Estimated Incentives Generated by Clean Fuel Standard Market, 2018-2030

6.6 Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Pathways Registered in Clean Fuel Standard Markets, 2018-2023

6.7 Average Credit Prices Across Clean Fuel Markets, 2018-2023

7 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis

7.1 Global Sustainable Aviation: Pathways for Production

7.2 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Specifications and Fuel Properties

7.3 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production, by Technology

7.4 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, by Prices

8 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Analysis, Policies and Regulatory Framework

8.1 Existing Policies:

8.2 Upcoming Regulations:

9 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Drivers

9.2 Market Challenges

9.3 Market Opportunities

9.4 Trends in Global Market

10 Global Sustainable Aviation Fuel, PESTLE Analysis

10.1 Political Factors

10.2 Economic Factors

10.3 Social Factors

10.4 Technological Factors

10.5 Legal Factors

10.6 Environmental Factors

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Rivalry

11.2 Supplier Power

11.3 Buyer Power

11.4 Threat of Substitution

11.5 Threat of New Entry

11.6 Total Sustainable Aviation Fuel Nameplate Capacity (Million Litres) and investment (US$ Million) by 2030

