Lipella Pharmaceuticals Announces Abstract Publication at 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: LIPO) (“Lipella,” “our,” “us” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company addressing serious diseases with significant unmet need, today announces an abstract publication at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, taking place from May 31 - June 4 in Chicago, IL, and online.



Lipella’s abstract, titled “Intravesical Administration of Pembrolizumab for Bladder Tumor- A Potential Strategy to Minimize Drug Toxicity” highlights new preclinical results from LP-50 (intravesical pembrolizumab) in induced murine non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The abstract can be viewed at: https://meetings.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/235302 .

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Chancellor, said, “LP-50 is an intravesical formulation intended for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Our preclinical results have demonstrated promising results, demonstrating LP-50’s potential for increasing efficacy while minimizing systemic toxicity.”

The American Cancer Society estimates that there will be 83,190 new cases of bladder cancer diagnosed in the United States in 2024.

About LP-50

LP-50 is an intravesical formulation of immunoglobulins including local, intravesical PD-1 (i.e. checkpoint) inhibition, intended for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), offering the potential for increasing efficacy while minimizing systemic toxicity. Additional information regarding this preclinical program is included in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences 2024, 25(9), 4945, titled "Enhancing Therapeutic Efficacy and Safety of Immune Checkpoint Inhibition for Bladder Cancer: A Comparative Analysis of Injectable vs. Intravesical Administration," as well as in US patent publication number 2024/0115503 titled "Intravesical Delivery of Hydrophilic Therapeutic Agents Using Liposomes."

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications. Additionally, Lipella maintains a therapeutic focus on diseases with significant, unaddressed morbidity and mortality where no approved drug therapy currently exists. Lipella completed its initial public offering in December 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding, among other things, our strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, clinical trials, regulatory approvals, pipeline and opportunities, sources of growth, successful implementation of our proprietary technology, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "could," "continue," "would," "should," "potential," "target," "goal," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "expects," "projects" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and financial trends that we believe may affect among other things, market and other conditions, our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. There are risks, uncertainties and other factors, both known and unknown, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, risks related to the effective application of the use of proceeds from the private placement, general capital market risks, regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and other factors. Any forward-looking statement made by us is based upon the reasonable judgment of our management at the time such statement is made and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the past or future. In addition, the information contained in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company has no obligation to update such information, including in the event that such information becomes inaccurate. You should not construe the contents of this press release as legal, tax and financial advisors as to legal and related matters concerning the matters described herein.

