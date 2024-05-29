Join BullFrog AI’s Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on June 12

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, is pleased to invite investors to a webinar on June 12, 2024, at 4:15 p.m. ET.



To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://redchip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mue5XBuOSOiW5ZqV2iiKeg#/registration

The exclusive event, hosted by RedChip Companies, will feature BullFrog AI’s CSO, Tom Chittenden, PhD, DPhil, PStat, and Lieber Institute for Brain Development (“LIBD”) Director and CEO Daniel Weinberger, MD, who will together share insight into findings from BullFrog AI and LIBD’s collaboration which successfully stratified brain expression data, offering what may turn out to be novel insights into psychiatric conditions.

This collaborative effort marks a pivotal moment in psychiatric research, utilizing over 2,800 brain samples to explore schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, and control groups through advanced graph analytics and causal AI. For the first time, this partnership has enabled the clustering of subjects based on biological data alone, independent of their behavioral diagnoses. This innovative method has uncovered biological differences and similarities across various brain disorders and has identified potential molecular subtypes, biomarkers, and drug targets for individual disorders. These findings have the potential to not only enhance our understanding of psychiatric conditions but also lay the groundwork for developing more targeted, effective treatments and open the door to prospective revenue-generating partnerships with pharmaceutical companies.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI is a technology-enabled drug development company using Artificial Intelligence and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics. Through its collaborations with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI is at the forefront of AI-driven drug development using its proprietary bfLEAP™ artificial intelligence platform to create and analyze networks of biological, clinical, and real-world data spanning from early discovery to late-stage clinical trials. BullFrog AI is deploying bfLEAP™ for use at several critical stages of development with the intention of streamlining data analytics in therapeutics development, decreasing the overall development costs by decreasing failure rates for new therapeutics.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

BFRG@redchip.com