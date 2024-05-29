CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in June.



Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Goldman Sach’s 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Time: 9:20 a.m. ET

A live webcast will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://crisprtx.gcs-web.com/events . A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for 14 days following the presentation.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

Since its inception over a decade ago, CRISPR Therapeutics has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of gene editing, to a company that recently celebrated the historic approval of the first-ever CRISPR-based therapy and has a diverse portfolio of product candidates across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine, cardiovascular, autoimmune, and rare diseases. CRISPR Therapeutics advanced the first-ever CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy into the clinic in 2018 to investigate the treatment of sickle cell disease or transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia, and beginning in late 2023, CASGEVY™ (exagamglogene autotemcel) was approved in some countries to treat eligible patients with either of those conditions. The Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR science has revolutionized biomedical research and represents a powerful, clinically validated approach with the potential to create a new class of potentially transformative medicines. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic partnerships with leading companies including Bayer and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California, and business offices in London, United Kingdom. To learn more, visit www.crisprtx.com .

Investor Contact:

Susan Kim

+1-617-307-7503

susan.kim@crisprtx.com

Media Contact:

Rachel Eides

+1-617-315-4493

rachel.eides@crisprtx.com