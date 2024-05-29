Cerence to Power Zeekr Multilingual AI Assistant

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that premium electric vehicle (EV) maker Zeekr will integrate Cerence conversational AI technology into its in-car virtual assistant. Zeekr is a global premium electric mobility technology brand under Geely Holding Group.



As part of its global expansion strategy, Zeekr has adopted user-driven technologies to meet the needs of drivers from all over the globe. For this commitment, Zeekr collaborates with Cerence to launch an AI-powered assistant, providing proactive and personalized experiences in a scalable solution. The platform features a high level of localization and is to be deployed across multiple regions and languages.

Zeekr has entered more than 20 international markets, including Sweden, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, and Australia. Deliveries of its RHD models will start in the third quarter of 2024. Zeekr continues its roll-out plans, aiming to operate in 50 international markets by the end of this year.

Cerence Assistant offers the latest in audio and voice AI innovation combined with extensive language support, meeting the needs of Zeekr customers globally. The solution delivers a multi-modal experience that integrates data from car sensors to understand complex situations both inside and around the vehicle, available across 14 regions and in 10 languages.

“Zeekr is a true innovator both in EV and user-centered design,” said Christian Mentz, Chief Revenue Officer, Cerence. “Zeekr drivers will benefit from the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation combined with Cerence’s deep understanding of what’s needed to deliver an intuitive, intelligent in-car assistant experience well suited for the global marketplace.”

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, AI-powered interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and 475 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

About Zeekr

Zeekr is the global premium electric mobility technology brand from Geely Holding Group. Zeekr aims to create a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation as a standard. The brand utilizes Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and includes its own battery technologies, battery management systems, electric motor technologies and electric vehicle supply chain. Zeekr’s value is equality, diversity, and sustainability. Its ambition is to become a true mobility solution provider.

Zeekr operates its R&D centers in Ningbo, Hangzhou, Gothenburg and Shanghai and boasts state-of-the-art facilities and world-class expertise. Zeekr Global Design, located in Gothenburg and Shanghai, is home to a diverse, international team working in disciplines.

Since Zeekr began delivering vehicles in October 2021, the brand has delivered over 250,000 vehicles to date including the Zeekr 001, Zeekr 001 FR, Zeekr 009 MPV, Zeekr X urban SUV and Zeekr 007 luxury sedan. Zeekr has announced plans to sell vehicles in European, Middle Eastern and other Asian markets, and has an ambitious roll-out plan over the next 5 years to satisfy the rapidly expanding global EV demand.

