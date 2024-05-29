Annika Colston Honored with the 2024 Women in Solar Energy Award by the American Solar Energy Society

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annika Colston, the Founder and CEO of AC Power, is the recipient of the 2024 Women in Solar Energy Award, presented by the American Solar Energy Society. The award was formally presented to Ms. Colston at the ASES Annual Awards Banquet on May 21, 2024, at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.



Each year, ASES celebrates individuals across the solar industry who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact in advancing renewable energy technologies and promoting sustainable energy practices. The Women in Solar Energy Award acknowledges a woman’s outstanding contributions to the solar industry through advocacy, education, technical innovation, and leadership. It celebrates those who have not only excelled in their field but also fostered the advancement of women in solar energy roles.

Ms. Colston has been a formidable force in the renewable energy sector for over two decades, with a focused commitment to revitalizing previously disturbed properties like landfills and Superfund sites through clean energy solutions. Since she founded AC Power in New York in 2016, the company has grown into a leading solar developer in the brownfield space while maintaining a commitment to equity in the workplace.

“Receiving the Women in Solar Energy Award is not only a personal honor but a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire AC Power team,” said Ms. Colston. “It's been amazing to see the number of women in the industry increase, and to be a role model for them. Together, we will keep pushing the boundaries in creating a brighter, cleaner future.”

Ms. Colston has been developing alternative energy projects for two decades and has experience across all aspects of project development. She has led myriad stakeholders through the project development process, including the United Nations (via the Kyoto Protocol), Fortune 500 companies, local municipalities, landowners, utilities, and more.

This year’s ASES Awards Banquet coincided with the 70th anniversary of ASES, marking a legacy of leadership in promoting solar energy and sustainability. ASES, a cornerstone in the renewable energy sector, continues to advocate for a 100% clean energy future through its educational programs, conferences, and community outreach initiatives.

"We are thrilled to recognize the exceptional accomplishments of both our award winners and fellow inductees this year," said Jill Cliburn, ASES Awards Chair and a Society fellow. "We honor leaders in solar research and development, policy, design, workforce development, business innovation, and service. The range of these awards reflects the breadth of talent and dedication that characterizes the solar field.”

For more information on the ASES Awards Banquet, please visit ases.org/conference.

About AC Power:

AC Power is a mission-driven, woman-owned company resolving the unforeseen challenges of developing solar projects on brownfields. Our team partners with you to navigate the complexities of solar development, ensuring every step from concept to pre-construction is expertly managed. We reenergize communities with solar — one brownfield at a time.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3418e455-9930-4564-8276-ef911a6904f8