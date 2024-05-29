Optimi Health Secures Import Permit from Mind Medicine Australia for MDMA and Psilocybin Capsules

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN), a leading Health Canada licensed GMP psychedelics pharmaceutical manufacturer, specializing in controlled substances such as psilocybin and MDMA, is pleased to announce that it has received an import permit from Mind Medicine Australia (MMA) to export its GMP MDMA and psilocybin capsules to supply approved psychiatrists under Australia’s Authorised Prescriber Scheme.



Mind Medicine Australia, a partner with Optimi since February 2023, achieved a world-first last year by successfully advocating for the rescheduling of MDMA for the treatment of PTSD and psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). As a result, these medicines are now available to Authorised Prescribers in Australia, paving the way for groundbreaking therapeutic options this year.

"Australian psychiatrists can now prescribe Optimi’s MDMA and psilocybin capsules for therapeutic use in patients, which is a very humbling achievement," remarked JJ Wilson, Co-Founder and Chair of Optimi Health. “This initial export will fulfill early demand from Authorised Prescribers in Australia and is a significant milestone that our shareholders should take immense pride in. None of this would have been achievable without our partners, Mind Medicine Australia."

To further support this initiative, Optimi has developed a secure Prescriber Portal set to launch in June 2024 to a network of more than 2,800 Australian psychiatrists. This tool will provide psychiatrists and practitioners with pre-authorized access to comprehensive information on the import and export process, as well as detailed insights into Optimi’s MDMA and psilocybin capsules.

"We are thrilled to reach this pivotal moment, made possible by the tremendous hard work and dedication from both our team and our partners at Optimi Health," said Peter Hunt, Chair of Mind Medicine Australia. "Securing the import permits to receive Optimi's MDMA and psilocybin capsules marks a significant step forward in our mission. We are excited to be on this journey with Optimi of helping Australians who are suffering from major mental illnesses to gain access to these transformative therapies. Together, we are ready to make a real difference in the lives of so many patients."

A Partnership for Accessibility and Affordability

Mind Medicine Australia is dedicated to ensuring that psychedelic-assisted therapies are available to psychiatrists and patients at the most cost-effective rates. Optimi CEO Bill Ciprick commented, “Affordability and accessibility is the backbone of our partnership, and we intend to deliver on that commitment by offering MDMA and psilocybin capsules at the most cost-effective price in the market,” he added.

Mind Medicine Australia’s highly regarded certificate in psychedelic-assisted therapies has now graduated over 350 professionals, many of whom describe it as the best professional development program they have ever participated in. The course equips qualified clinicians with the necessary skills and awareness to safely and effectively facilitate psychedelic-assisted therapies, alongside guidance on a range of other critical therapeutic skills.

Currently, there are 10 Authorised Prescribers in Australia. However, over 40 psychiatrists have graduated from MMA’s training program, with an additional 20 expected to complete the course by the end of 2024. Consequently, Optimi and MMA anticipate a significant increase in Authorised Prescribers and trained support therapists entering the treatment market in the next 18 months.

Ensuring Timely Patient Care

This inaugural delivery of GMP MDMA and psilocybin ensures that authorised psychiatrists and their patients across Australia can receive timely access to Optimi’s medicines. Australia’s national pharmacy network is ready to distribute these substances, ensuring availability across the country.

Optimi is proud to be at the forefront of this historic development in psychedelic therapy and looks forward to continuing its work with MMA to bring these innovative treatments to those in need.

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health Corp. is a leading Health Canada licensed psychedelics pharmaceutical manufacturer, specializing in controlled substances such as psilocybin and MDMA, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose of producing scalable psychedelic formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company’s goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe drug candidates throughout the world. Optimi’s products are grown and manufactured at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia.

