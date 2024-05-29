Apollomics Announces Presentation at the 2024 BIO International Convention

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollomics Inc. (“Apollomics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: APLM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multiple oncology drug candidates to address difficult-to-treat and treatment-resistant cancers, today announced that the Company will present at the 2024 BIO International Convention being held June 3-6, 2024 in San Diego, California.



BIO International Convention (June 3-6, 2024)

Format: In-person

Location: San Diego, California

Presentation Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Location: Theater 2 located in Hall A of the Exhibition Hall at the San Diego Convention Center

Presentation Time: 3:15 p.m.

Presenter: Sanjeev Redkar, PhD, President and Executive Director of Apollomics

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered attendees. To schedule a meeting with the Company’s management at the convention, please submit a meeting request through the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ system or contact brandon.weiner@westwicke.com.

About Apollomics Inc.

Apollomics Inc. is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oncology therapies with the potential to be combined with other treatment options to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Apollomics currently has a pipeline of nine drug candidates across multiple programs, six of which are currently in the clinical stage of development. Apollomics’ lead programs include vebreltinib (APL-101), a potent, selective c-Met inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other advanced tumors with c-Met alterations, and uproleselan (APL-106), a specific E-Selectin antagonist that has the potential to be used adjunctively with standard chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia. For more information, please visit www.apollomicsinc.com.

