Company announcement
No. 23/2024

                                                 29 May 2024

On 3 May 2024, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 250m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting the future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 12 August 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 22 May 2024 to 28 May 2024:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
22-05-2024  9,088 309.21 2,810,074
23-05-202412,000 310.68 3,728,155
24-05-202412,000 308.09 3,697,058
27-05-2024  3,766 309.06 1,163,938
28-05-202415,500 307.67 4,768,952
Accumulated for the period52,354- 16,168,177
Accumulated under the programme188,213-57,492,485

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 1,090,274 treasury shares corresponding to 2.2% of the total share capital.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Netcompany

23. Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme 23. Appendix - Information on all transactions

