Grieg Seafood ASA: Notice of the Annual General Meeting 2024

The annual general meeting of Grieg Seafood ASA will be held virtually on Wednesday, 19 June 2024 at 10:00 am CEST.

The notice is attached both in Norwegian and English language.



The integrated annual report 2023, including the sustainability report and the financial accounts, was published via a stock exchange release on 22 March 2024 and is available at https://investor.griegseafood.com/reports-&-presentations#annual



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

