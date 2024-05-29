Kabosu has passed on! Meet NOTINU, the new face of dog memes in the crypto industry

Moscow, Russia, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Below is the remarkable achievements and significant events that shaped NotInu Journey so far.



Presale Success on TON Inu Launchpad:

Their journey began on April 19th, 2024, with an extraordinary presale event on the TON Inu Launchpad. In less than 20 minutes, they raised an impressive 50,000 TON, equivalent to over $300k. This monumental success not only reflects the strength of Notcoin Inu project but also underscores their prominence within the broader TON ecosystem.



Launch on Stonfi Dex:

On Monday, April 22nd, they embarked on the next phase of their journey by launching on Ston.fi Dex.

NOTINU reached an all-time high (ATH) of 1M+ before the price began to consolidate.



Establishment of the NotInu Diamond Club. An exclusive Diamond Club Private Group for whales! Where you Get exclusive access to real-time development updates before they're shared with the general group, plus many other amazing benefits.



To qualify for membership:

1. Hold at least 1 NOTINU NFT.

2. Purchase 100,000,000+ $NOTINU on Ston.fi



Burning of 12 billion NOTINU tokens, equivalent to 12% of the total supply and approximately $80k at the time of burning.



Launch of first utility: The Jackpot Bot, designed to reward community engagement.



Listing on CoinMarketCap (CMC) and updating of our Geckoterminal.



Developing of a robust community:

NotInu now has one of the leading community in the TON ecosystem. Their Twitter page now boasts over 120k followers with 200k Subscribers on their Telegram Channel.



Website: https://notcoininu.com/

Twitter X: https://twitter.com/NotcoinInu_TON

Telegram: https://t.me/Notcoininu_TON





Here is a detailed Tutorial on How to Bridge/Migrate to TON Chain



- Step 1 - Download the Tonkeeper wallet: https://tonkeeper.com



- Step 2 - Bridge from any chain to TON using any of these:

https://bridge.ton.org , https://changenow.io , https://app.rocketx.exchange/swap ,

Or send TON from a CEX (HTX, OKX, KuCoin...)



- Step 3 - Now, here's where the magic happens. Swap your TON for $NOTINU over at Ston.fi



Contract Address: EQC6KPc3IH2m1CY7Z3Uonqj7azE-R_RQEimEQ-OHVECu7Npe



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.