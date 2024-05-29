Nordea Bank Abp is planning to make fee adjustments in order to address its increased costs of hedging

Due to increased costs Nordea Abp will adjust the Base Rate Margin (which in previous base prospectuses also has been referred to as “räntebasmarginal ”) for Nordea branded bull and bear certificates. The relevant Base Rates may either be decreased or increased on isin level, but the adjustments will in general consist of fee increases.

The fee adjustments will be effective from the 14th of June 2024. All affected instruments will be traded just as any other trading day both until and after that date.

Affected instruments can be found in the pdf.

Attachment