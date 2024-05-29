Globavend Holdings Announces MOU to Acquire Top Logistics, a Key One-stop Logistics Solutions Provider in Australia

Strategic acquisition intended to enhance the company’s business presence in Australia



PERTH, AUSTRALIA, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globavend Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: GVH) (the “Company” or “Globavend”), an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, today announced it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to make an equity investment in Top Logistics Australia Pty Ltd (“Top Logistics”), a key one stop logistics solutions provider in Australia. Under the MOU, the Company would make an equity investment in Top Logistics on fulfillment and/or waiver of certain conditions precedent to be set out in the definitive agreement, which is subject to a further and ongoing discussions and due diligence.

Top Logistics is a full-service logistics provider headquartered in Sydney with a very strong presence in Australia, having warehouses in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane with space over 15,000 square metres. It specializes in sea & air freight, import, customs clearance, cargo-deconsolidation, packing and fulfillment, transport and logistics, as well as warehousing services.

Wai Yiu Yau, CEO of Globavend stated “The proposed transaction aligns with Globavend’s strategy to solidify its business presence and expansion into Australia. According to the 2024 Australian Post eCommerce Industry Report, 8 in 10 Australian households shopped online in 2023 and 9.5 million households in Australia have received a parcel in 2023. Australian has spent AUD63.6 billion (approximately US$42.4 billion) in 2023 in shopping online. Given the market presence of Top Logistics has, we believe the proposed acquisition will further boost our business performance and help our business to thrive in future.”

About Globavend Holdings Limited

Globavend Holdings Limited is an emerging e-commerce logistics provider offering end-to-end logistics solution in Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand. The Company’s customers are primarily enterprise customers, being e-commerce merchants, or operators of e-commerce platforms, in providing business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. As an e-commerce logistics provider, the Company provides integrated cross-border logistics services from Hong Kong to Australia and New Zealand, where it provides customers with a one-stop solution, from pre-carriage parcel drop off to parcel consolidation, air-freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation and delivery.

