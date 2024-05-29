Brain Cancer Canada Awards $80,000 towards Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) Brain Cancer Research

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain Cancer Canada (BCC) is proud to announce the final grant in a series of four issued this May for Brain Cancer Awareness Month, “Go Grey in May.”



The latest $80,000.00 grant has been awarded to Dr. Mary Jane Lim-Fat, a neuro-oncologist at the Sunnybrook Research Institute, for her groundbreaking project titled "The Canadian AYA Neuro-Oncology Network: Building a Multidimensional Patient Registry for Precision Medicine in AYA."

Brain tumors are the third most common tumors seen in adolescents and young adults (AYAs) aged 15-39 and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in this age group. Despite advances in medical technology, the mortality rate for AYAs with brain tumors continues to rise. Dr. Lim-Fat’s research addresses this critical issue by establishing a national network to improve outcomes for AYA brain tumor patients through precision medicine.

“With this funding, we can build a comprehensive database that will transform the care of AYAs with brain tumors across Canada,” said Dr. Mary Jane Lim-Fat. “Our goal is to correlate tumor biology with relevant outcomes, identify treatment gaps, and develop standard care guidelines. This grant from BCC is vital for streamlining our processes and ensuring equitable and improved treatment options for young patients.”

Anita Angelini, Vice Chair of Brain Cancer Canada, emphasized the importance of supporting innovative research. “This grant represents our commitment to funding cutting-edge projects, the first of their kind in Canada, that can make a real difference in the lives of children and young adults. By investing in Dr. Lim-Fat’s work, we are helping to create a brighter future for young people affected by this devastating disease.”

The project will involve collaboration with leading experts across Canada, including Dr. Julie Bennett, Dr. Cynthia Hawkins, Dr. Uri Tabori, Dr. Sunit Das, Dr. Seth Climans, and many others. Together, they will work to create a robust, multidimensional patient registry that will enable real-time changes in diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy selection.

Brain Cancer Canada acknowledges the immense contributions of grassroots initiatives that have made these grants possible, including Farands for The Fight, Ride for Don, Run for Jayne, Chase’s Forest, Buckets for Brain Cancer, Burpees for Brain Cancer, Pat’s Head & Hearts, and Dr. Surya’s Charity Raffle. These community-driven fundraisers are crucial in the fight against brain cancer and demonstrate the power of collective action.

This announcement follows three previous grants awarded earlier this month to support pioneering brain cancer research. BCC remains committed to driving forward innovative solutions and fostering hope for those affected by brain cancer through continued support and funding of research.

For Further Information

For more details about this groundbreaking research initiative and other efforts by Brain Cancer Canada, please contact cure@braincancercanada.ca

About Brain Cancer Canada

Brain Cancer Canada is a national charity dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by primary malignant brain tumors by funding research, advocating for effective treatment options, and investing in neurosurgical technologies. Since 2015, Brain Cancer Canada has directed more than 2.4 million dollars to brain cancer research, to 17 projects at nine institutions, research centres, and hospitals across Canada.

Media Contact:

media@braincancercanada.ca