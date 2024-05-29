Global Pet Healthcare Industry Almanac 2019-2028

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Healthcare Global Industry Almanac 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Pet healthcare market had total revenues of $25.49 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% between 2018 and 2023.

Global Pet Healthcare industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The pet healthcare market consists of retail sale of pet supplements, worming treatments, external parasite treatments, grooming products and other pet healthcare. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2023 exchange rates.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1.9% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 2.78 billion units in 2023.

The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.2% for the five-year period 2023 - 2028, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $31.30 billion by the end of 2028.

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the global pet healthcare market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the global pet healthcare market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global pet healthcare market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the global pet healthcare market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market share

1.8. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Pet Healthcare

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

Company Profiles

Elanco Animal Health Inc

Perrigo Company plc

Trixie Heimtierbedarf GmbH & Co KG

Sera GmbH

Bayer AG

Hypera SA

Compana Pet Brands LLC

Zoetis Inc

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd

Cargills (Ceylon) PLC

Orion Corp

Kala Health Inc

Rolf C. Hagen Inc

Biogance Sarl

Multifit Tiernahrungs GmbH

Bogar AG

Marltons Pets and Products

Kordon LLC

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Sanofi SA

Virbac Group

H. von Gimborn GmbH

Ceva Sante Animale SA

Johnsons Veterinary Products Ltd

Nextmune US LLC

Pets Choice Ltd

Unicharm Corp

Nutramax Laboratories Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6wgdew

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.