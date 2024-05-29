Owners Bank Partners with Bridge Marketplace to Streamline Small Business Loan Access

Middletown, Connecticut, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owners Bank, a division of Liberty Bank, a $7.5 billion asset-sized mutual bank headquartered in Middletown, Connecticut announced today a strategic partnership with Bridge, based in New York, NY and Charlotte, NC. This partnership aims to provide small businesses with seamless access to business working capital through a digital platform facilitating streamlined requests for capital.

Owners Bank launched its lending product suite in July 2023 and was specifically established to cater to the evolving needs of small business owners. The bank offers a range of financial products including term loans, lines of credit, and small business credit cards featuring a rewards program.

David Mitchell, Founder and CEO of Owners Bank, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “The partnership with Bridge aligns perfectly with Owners Bank's mission to support and empower small businesses across the U.S. As business owners juggle multiple responsibilities, we aim to simplify the loan process and offer competitive rates and lending products to fuel their growth.”

Bridge shares this commitment to serving small businesses. "We are thrilled to partner with Owners Bank, as both organizations share a dedication to empowering small businesses," commented Rohit Mathru, CEO of Bridge. "Owners Bank’s ability to provide fast decisions, competitive rates, and high-touch customer service perfectly complements our mission."

Through this collaboration, both Owners Bank and Bridge aim to provide a user-friendly platform that leverages technology to streamline the loan search and application process. Small business owners will benefit from access to competitive loan terms and rates offered by these participating banks.

To learn more about this partnership and the services offered by Owners Bank and Bridge, visit www.ownersbank.com and www.bridgemarketplace.com.

About Owners Bank

Owners Bank is all business, no BS. A new digital bank launched by Liberty Bank, one of the most established and innovative banks in the country, Owners Bank was created specifically to provide digital banking services tailored to the unique needs of small business owners. It is designed to bring a high-tech, high-touch approach to small business banking through a suite of digital apps and banking services including deposit accounts, credit cards, and lending. The company’s U.S.-based Business Banking Agents are specialists in small business banking and are available to offer solid advice via phone, online chat, email, or face-to-face within our online banking and mobile app. Owners Bank is currently available to businesses in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.ownersbank.com.

About Bridge

Bridge is a digital platform that connects small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with a diverse group of lenders including community banks, Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), Minority Depository Institutions and woman-owned banks. The platform digitally connects qualifying businesses with these lenders to provide access to capital with greater choice and convenience in a streamlined experience. Bridge provides lenders with the opportunity to diversify their businesses, broaden their customer base and offer borrowers a high-quality experience.

Learn more at www.bridgemarketplace.com and connect with Bridge on LinkedIn.

About Liberty Bank

Established in 1825, Liberty Bank is the oldest and largest independent mutual bank in the country. With $7.5 billion in assets, Liberty has 56 banking offices across Connecticut and Massachusetts. As a full-service financial institution, Liberty offers consumer and commercial banking, cash management, home mortgages, business loans, insurance and investment services. Named ‘Top Workplace’ by the Hartford Courant every year since 2012 and designated a 2021,2022 and 2023 Best-In-State Bank in Connecticut by Forbes Magazine, Liberty maintains a longstanding commitment to superior personal service and unparalleled community involvement. www.libertybank.com.

Owners Bank is a division of Liberty Bank, which is a member FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender.