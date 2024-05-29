Taboola Signs Exclusive Deal with Foundry to Power Content Recommendations Across its Network of Consumer Sites Including Macworld, PCWorld, TechHive, Tech Advisor, and More

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced a partnership with Foundry , the media, data, and martech division of IDG, Inc., which garners 28 million monthly visitors.



Foundry is utilizing Taboola’s suite of products across its global digital Consumer properties, including Macworld, PCWorld, TechHive, Tech Advisor, PCWelt and M3. Taboola aims to grow Foundry’s large audience, optimize user engagement, and drive revenue. Foundry has implemented Taboola Feed , a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalized multi-format content recommendations for an engaging experience into the publisher’s family of news websites and article pages. In addition, Foundry has also adopted Taboola’s Explore More, an offering designed to increase session depth and engage users visiting publisher sites directly from social media and apps. Taboola allows Foundry to provide personalized user experiences across these touchpoints, optimizing content recommendations to improve user engagement.

“At Foundry, we’re always looking for ways to improve our digital properties for the millions of readers at the forefront of tech innovation,” said Christian Löbering, Managing Director - Consumer, at Foundry. “We chose to partner with Taboola due to its various offerings, including Feed and Explore More. We’re excited to have Taboola on board as a key discovery partner to help us continue to grow.”

“Foundry is home to some of the most reputable technology sites in the world, and I’m honored that they’re trusting us to grow and further engage their audience,” said Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO at Taboola. “I’m looking forward to this new partnership and helping Foundry achieve their goals.”

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including Yahoo, CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

Around 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions, with leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

