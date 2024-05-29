The Hartwell Corporation Selects Tarmika to Digitize Commercial Lines Quoting

Chicago, IL., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that The Hartwell Corporation has selected Tarmika, the industry’s leading commercial lines quoting tool. Tarmika’s integration with Applied Epic will allow the agency to create new opportunities for its newly formed small business division by seamlessly collecting data, automating market selection and bridging to bind policies without leaving the foundational management system.

“As a long-time Applied agency, we have always appreciated Applied’s vision for the Digital Roundtrip of Insurance and are very excited for Tarmika to connect the quoting stage of that lifecycle for our small business division,” said Jordan Smith, vice president, chief information officer, The Hartwell Corporation, the largest employee-owned insurance agency in Idaho. “Tarmika’s integration with Applied Epic will fully connect each stage of the insurance journey for our agency, saving our agents time by reducing duplicative data entry and clicks during the new business and remarketing processes.”

Tarmika is a single-entry commercial lines quoting application that enables agencies to simultaneously quote multiple small commercial markets, through their Direct and Market Access carrier appointments. Directly integrated with Applied Epic and EZLynx, agents can easily pass key risk data points between applications to streamline the quoting process in Tarmika while tracking activities and important quoting details directly in the management system. By enabling agents to collect and store data, find in-appetite markets, quote and submit to multiple insurers or MGAs in a single workflow, agents create a simpler, more connected commercial lines quoting experience that improves productivity and speed to market.

“Many of the challenges an agency faces stem from disjointed technology that causes inefficient quoting processes and difficulty sharing risk information, slowing down day-to-day tasks and obstructing growth,” said Raghav Tanna, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Commercial Lines, Applied Systems and Chief Executive Officer, Tarmika. “By connecting all systems, people, and stages of the client journey and policy lifecycle, The Hartwell Corporation will be able to digitize workflows to create a more simple, efficient commercial lines quoting experience.”

