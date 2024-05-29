ThreatLocker® Expands Security Footprint With New Data Infrastructure in Canada

ORLANDO, Fla., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreatLocker®, a leading provider of Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest data center in Toronto, Canada, less than three months after opening its data center in Sydney, Australia. This initiative will significantly bolster cybersecurity capabilities for Canadian businesses and organizations across various sectors, including the private sector, commonwealth, state, territory, and local governments.

The development of this data center by ThreatLocker® will assist Canadian entities in aligning with baseline cybersecurity controls recommended by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, which stem from compliance frameworks like NIST, CISC, ISO/IEC, and ITSG-33. More specifically, ThreatLocker® offers Zero Trust, Least Privilege capabilities in the form of Application Control, Ringfencing, Network Control, and Privilege Access Management solutions, amongst many other options.

Sharing his thoughts on this expansion to Canada, ThreatLocker® Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Danny Jenkins said, "As one of the leading Zero Trust cybersecurity vendors assisting organizations with aligning with essential compliance framework guidelines, we are excited to enhance our collaboration with Canada through this data center, bolstering their data protection initiatives."

Jenkins continued, "ThreatLocker® strives to ensure the security of every client, no matter the location. This expansion allows ThreatLocker® to better support our clients in mitigating and preventing cyberattacks, helping them sleep better at night knowing they are secure."

ThreatLocker®, founded in 2017 by CEO Danny Jenkins, COO Sami Jenkins, and VP of Quality Assurance John Carolan, protects over 2 million endpoints across more than 40,000 organizations globally. The company provides 24/7/365 Cyber Hero support with an average response time of 60 seconds or less. ThreatLocker®offers a powerful Zero Trust endpoint security platform designed to enable organizations to stop ransomware and other cyberattacks by controlling what software can run in their environments. The combined solutions of ThreatLocker®, including Application Allowlisting, Ringfencing™, Storage Control, Elevation Control, and Endpoint Network Control, lead the cybersecurity market towards a more secure approach by blocking the exploits of unknown application vulnerabilities.

