Recloser Market Size is Surpassing USD 2.07 Billion by 2033, Growing at Projected 5.03% CAGR

Newark, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.27 billion in 2023 global recloser market will reach USD 2.07 billion by 2033. The integration of advanced sensors, such as distributed temperature sensors and fault location sensors, into recloser systems offers opportunities for enhanced grid monitoring and fault detection capabilities. These sensors can provide real-time data on equipment health, environmental conditions, and fault locations, enabling utilities to improve grid reliability and performance. Furthermore, self-healing grid technologies, which include automated switching and adaptive protection schemes, present significant opportunities for recloser deployment. By enabling autonomous fault isolation and restoration, self-healing grid systems can minimize outage durations and improve grid resilience, particularly in areas prone to extreme weather events and natural disasters.



Additionally, the continued growth of distributed energy resources, such as solar photovoltaics (PV), wind turbines, and battery storage systems, creates opportunities for recloser deployment. Reclosers play a crucial role in managing the integration of DERs into the grid by facilitating grid stabilization, voltage regulation, and protection coordination. Moreover, with the increasing digitization and connectivity of grid infrastructure, there's a growing need for robust cybersecurity solutions to protect recloser systems from cyber threats. Opportunities exist for recloser manufacturers to develop and integrate advanced cybersecurity features, such as encryption, authentication, and intrusion detection, to safeguard grid operations and data integrity.



Report Attribute Details



Key Insight of the Global Recloser market



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest market growth over the forecast period.



With the growing incidents of intense weather events and natural disasters in Asia Pacific, there is a growing emphasis on enhancing grid resilience. Reclosers, which can quickly isolate faults and restore power, are crucial in improving grid resilience and minimizing outage durations, driving regional demand. Most importantly, governments in Asia Pacific countries are investing significantly in expanding and upgrading their power infrastructure to meet growing energy needs. This aspect includes investments in transmission and distribution networks, where reclosers are crucial in improving grid reliability and minimizing downtime. In addition, many governments in the Asian region are actively investing in renewable energy/power sources such as wind and solar power. Reclosers facilitate the integration of renewable energy into the grid by quickly responding to fluctuations in generation and maintaining system stability, driving their adoption in the region. Besides, governments across the Asia Pacific are implementing initiatives and guidelines to encourage the adoption of smart grid technologies, including reclosers. Incentives, subsidies, and favourable regulatory frameworks encourage utilities to invest in modernizing their grid infrastructure, leading to increased adoption of reclosers.



In 2023, the single phase recloser segment dominated the market with the largest share of 52.18% and revenue of 0.66 billion.



In 2023, the electronic segment dominated the market with the largest share of 57.31% and revenue of 0.73 billion.



In 2023, the epoxy-insulated recloser segment dominated the market with the largest share of 46.13% and revenue of 0.58 billion.



In 2023, the 16-27 kv segment dominated the market with the largest share of 43.19% and revenue of 0.54 billion.



Advancement in market



In November2022: NOJA Power, a leading switchgear engineering company, has introduced a novel controller tailored for their OSM Recloser line, dubbed the RC-03. Designed as an entry-level option within NOJA Power's comprehensive switchgear offerings, the RC-03 leverages the proven RC-10 Recloser Control electronics platform while incorporating cost-saving enhancements through various specification refinements.



In March 2022: G&W Electric, a leading provider of electrical power equipment, has introduced the Viper-HV Recloser, extending its capabilities to 72.5kV. This groundbreaking recloser represents the industry's inaugural high-voltage pole-top solution, facilitating swift overcurrent protection by swiftly isolating faults and automatically restoring operations following temporary disruptions on overhead sub-transmission lines.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Focus on grid modernization and automation.



Utility companies increasingly embrace grid modernization and automation strategies to streamline operations, maximize asset utilization, and elevate overall grid performance. Reclosers are pivotal in these initiatives as essential components that facilitate self-healing functionalities and bolster grid resilience. Reclosers act as automated circuit breakers that detect and isolate faults or disturbances within the grid. Upon detection, they initiate quick responses, such as opening and closing circuits, to restore power flow and minimize downtime. This capability significantly reduces manual intervention and expedites the restoration process, enhancing grid reliability. Furthermore, integrating reclosers into grid modernization efforts enables utility companies to optimize their infrastructure's efficiency and adaptability. Operators can effectively isolate faults and maintain customer service continuity by strategically deploying reclosers at critical points throughout the grid. This proactive approach minimizes disruptions, contributes to the optimization of asset utilization, and extends the lifespan of grid components. Moreover, reclosers empower utility companies with valuable insights into grid performance and fault patterns through data analytics. By analyzing the operational data collected from reclosers, operators can identify trends, anticipate potential issues, and implement preemptive maintenance strategies. This proactive maintenance approach helps mitigate risks, enhance grid reliability, and improve customer satisfaction.



Restraint: Cybersecurity concerns.



Integrating digital technologies and communication protocols into recloser systems has undoubtedly enhanced grid efficiency and enabled advanced remote monitoring and control functionalities. However, this connectivity also introduces vulnerabilities that malicious actors may exploit to compromise the grid's security. One of the primary concerns regarding recloser cybersecurity is the potential for unauthorized access to system controls and data. If hackers were to gain entry into recloser systems, they could manipulate operating parameters, disrupt power flow, or cause equipment damage. Moreover, compromised recloser systems could serve as entry points for broader cyber attacks targeting the entire grid infrastructure. Furthermore, the integrity of data transmitted and stored by recloser systems is paramount for ensuring grid reliability and operational efficiency. Any unauthorized alteration or manipulation of this data could lead to erroneous decision-making by grid operators, potentially exacerbating grid disruptions or compromising safety.



Opportunity: Emerging markets and rural electrification.



Reclosers play a crucial role in these electrification efforts by providing a reliable means to manage and maintain power distribution networks in remote areas. These automated circuit breakers help minimize downtime by quickly detecting and isolating faults, enabling faster power restoration following disruptions. This capability is particularly valuable in regions with limited resources for manual intervention or maintenance of electrical infrastructure. Moreover, reclosers offer cost-effective solutions for improving grid reliability in remote and rural areas. By preventing unnecessary power outages and reducing the need for extensive manual repairs, reclosers help utilities optimize their resources and minimize operational costs. This cost efficiency is especially important in regions where financial constraints may limit investment in traditional grid infrastructure. As governments and international organizations prioritize rural electrification, the demand for reclosers is expected to grow steadily. Manufacturers can capitalize on this market by developing innovative and tailored solutions that address emerging markets' specific needs and challenges. This aspect may involve designing reclosers that are rugged, easy to install, and compatible with existing infrastructure in remote areas. Furthermore, partnerships and collaborations with local utilities, governments, and other stakeholders can help recloser manufacturers navigate regulatory challenges, access funding opportunities, and establish a foothold in emerging markets. By leveraging these partnerships and demonstrating the reliability and effectiveness of their products, manufacturers can position themselves as trusted providers of essential grid infrastructure solutions in underserved regions.



Challenge: Environmental concerns.



Some environmental concerns associated with recloser technology may affect market growth. One of them is the use of certain materials in recloser manufacturing. Reclosers often contain components made from metals such as aluminium, copper, and steel, as well as plastics, insulating materials, and electronic components. The extraction and processing of these metals and components can have unfavourable environmental consequences, including habitat destruction, water and air pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, the disposal of reclosers at the end of their lifespan poses environmental challenges. Reclosers contain electronic components, insulation materials, and other substances that may be hazardous if not properly managed. Inappropriate disposal practices, such as landfilling or incineration, can release harmful substances into the climate, contributing to pollution and resource depletion. Furthermore, the energy consumption associated with recloser operation may also raise environmental concerns. While reclosers play a crucial role in improving grid reliability and efficiency, their operation requires energy, which may come from non-renewable sources such as fossil fuels. The energy-intensive manufacturing processes producing reclosers also contribute to carbon emissions and other environmental impacts.



Some of the major players operating in the global Recloser market are:



• Arteche

• ABB

• Brush

• Eaton

• Entec Electric & Electronic

• G&W Electric

• GE

• Hubbell

• Hughes Power System

• ILJIN Group

• NOJA Power

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• S&C Electric Company

• Tavrida Electric



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type



• Single Phase Recloser

• Three Phase Recloser

• Triple Single Recloser



By Control



• Electronic

• Hydraulic

• Micro-Processor



By Insulation



• Epoxy-Insulated Recloser

• Gas-Insulated Recloser

• Oil-Insulated Recloser



By Voltage



• Upto 15 Kv

• 16-27 Kv

• 28-38 Kv



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion) and volume (Units). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



