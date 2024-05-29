CTOMORROW PLATFORM (CTP) To Be Officially Listed on Gate.io

Singapore , May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This listing on Gate.io marks a significant milestone for CTOMORROW PLATFORM (CTP). Gate.io's commitment to excellence and extensive global reach provides an exciting opportunity for CTP to increase its visibility and enhance liquidity in the market. This listing not only boosts liquidity and accessibility but also diversifies the user base and enhances market exposure. It caters to various types of traders, promotes broader adoption, and contributes to a more vibrant ecosystem for CTP.

What Is the CTOMORROW PLATFORM (CTP)?

The Ctomorrow Platform (CTP) introduces cutting-edge precision AI and integrated rewards through its innovative S2E (Scan to Earn) system on the CTomorrow app. Users can now revolutionize their skincare routines by exploring Tomorrow’s Smart Data Factory for bespoke solutions while earning lucrative $CTP rewards. With significant app updates and a strong emphasis on data utilization, the CTP platform aims to redefine the skincare industry landscape. Its native token $CTP will be listed on Gate.io at 6:00 AM UTC on May 30th, 2024, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.





The CTomorrow Project is set to transform the skincare industry by integrating big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain technology, with the innovative CTP token driving its ecosystem. By analyzing over 15 million skin scans alongside demographic and environmental data, CTomorrow’s AI delivers highly accurate skin condition analyses and personalized skincare recommendations. The CTP token plays a crucial role, incentivizing user participation by rewarding them for contributing valuable data.





These tokens can be used to access premium features, purchase skincare products, and unlock exclusive discounts within the CTomorrow app, creating a user-centric and dynamic economic model.





A key aspect of CTomorrow's innovative approach is the planned integration of Decentralized Identity (DID) technology, which allows users to manage their digital identities securely and privately without relying on centralized entities. By adopting DID, CTomorrow can ensure that users have complete control over their personal data, enhancing privacy and security. This technology enables users to manage access to their skin data, ensuring data integrity. The incorporation of DID aligns with CTomorrow's commitment to transparency and security, solidifying trust between the platform and its users while advancing personalized skincare solutions.





Available on Google Play and the Apple App Store , the CTomorrow app provides a seamless platform for real-time skin health monitoring and personalized advice, enhanced by CTP payments. As the platform expands, the Smart Data Factory continuously updates its database, refining the AI’s predictive capabilities. Future plans include leveraging blockchain technology to securely store skin data, ensuring privacy and transparency, and fostering innovation within the skincare industry.





About CTOMORROW PLATFORM





CTOMORROW PLATFORM (CTP) is a cutting-edge blockchain-based smart data solution that seamlessly connects real life with the metaverse. Specializing in personalized health tech and customized cosmetics, CTOMORROW uses advanced skin scanning technology to provide tailored health and beauty solutions. CTOMORROW champions a decentralized Web 3.0 ecosystem by emphasizing user data ownership and privacy. Additionally, their Decentralized ID (DID) initiative aims to revolutionize digital identities within the metaverse. CTOMORROW strives to enhance user well-being and technological engagement by integrating these innovative technologies.

About Gate.io

Gate.io, established in 2013, is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange providing a secure and transparent trading environment. It pioneered 100% Proof of Reserves, allowing users to independently verify their assets. With over 1,700 cryptocurrencies available for trading, Gate.io serves millions of users worldwide, boasting a daily trading volume of $8.65 billion and hosting a robust Web3 ecosystem encompassing wallets, cross-chain functionality, NFTs, and DApps.