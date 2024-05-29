Tealium expands global capabilities for customers with European Unified ID integration

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium today announced that it now offers its participating advertiser clients seamless integration with EUID , the open-source identity solution for the European market, pioneered by The Trade Desk, that helps preserve the value of relevant advertising across digital channels, while respecting user privacy. These expanded global capabilities build on Tealium’s integration with Unified ID 2.0 (UID2), a new approach to identity for the open internet.

Tealium’s AudienceStream seamlessly connects with EUID to help advertisers generate more precision in their campaigns by easily activating first-party data at scale and across the open internet without relying on third-party cookies. EUID, a pseudonymous identifier created from a hashed and salted email address, can help enable advertisers drive personalization and customer experience initiatives, so they can build meaningful brand awareness and loyalty with effective campaign measurement.

“Advertisers are sitting on a wealth of first-party data that is housed by their customer data platform partners,” said Stu Colman, Senior European Director of Identity at The Trade Desk. “Tealium is one of the first platforms to directly integrate with EUID, and through this integration, our joint customers can become more data-driven with greater precision across all digital advertising campaigns. What’s more, this move helps advertisers test alternative approaches to identity at a global level, such as EUID and Unified ID 2.0, as a new identity fabric of the internet takes shape.”

CDPs enable marketers to bring together customers across multiple touchpoints into a centralized solution. Tealium’s CDP collects, enriches, and filters customer data in real-time and across the entire customer journey for a more holistic view. With EUID, participating mutual advertiser customers can then activate data within The Trade Desk to enrich identity and address relevant audiences across all media channels – from mobile and web, to connected TV, and live streaming – for better measurement.

“As we advance into a new era of digital advertising, our integration with EUID is a pivotal step towards empowering global enterprises with privacy-conscious customer experiences,” said Matthew Gray, Global Vice President of Partnerships at Tealium. “Integrating EUID with Tealium’s AudienceStream helps enhance our ability to deliver robust identity solutions that respect consumer data, while providing our clients with the tools they need to drive meaningful engagement and loyalty across all touchpoints. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to innovation and excellence in customer data management.”

Learn more about Tealium and The Trade Desk’s capabilities together.

To keep up with the latest company news, visit Tealium’s Newsroom .

About Tealium

As the most trusted CDP, Tealium connects data so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium’s real-time data infrastructure allows brands to power their AI models and activate data for enhanced in-the-moment experiences. Tealium’s turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections from the world’s most prominent technology experts. Tealium's solutions include a real-time customer data platform with machine learning, tag management, an API hub, and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, privacy-compliant, and secure. Named as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Customer Data Platforms™, more than 850 leading businesses globally trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com .

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .