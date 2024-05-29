SINTX TECHNOLOGIES SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ENTER KOREAN TECHNICAL CERAMICS SECTOR

SALT LAKE CITY, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. ( www.sintx.com ) (NASDAQ: SINT; “SINTX” or the “Company”), a manufacturer and developer of advanced ceramic materials and related technologies, announced today that it has entered into a 5-year strategic agreement with Myosung Co., Ltd,. Myosung is one of several companies created and managed by their Founder and Chairman, Dr. Lee Boo Rak, from the Republic of Korea. Under the strategic agreement, Myosung will represent SINTX’s interests within Korea in terms of identifying and cultivating prospective clients with interest in technical ceramic products & services.



“Dr. Lee Boo Rak has a very well-known career background and excellent reputation within Korea. He has made significant contributions within several industries, including medical technology and robotics. We could not ask for a better partner to help us in our international expansion efforts,” said Dave O’Brien, EVP & COO for SINTX. “We look forward to this partnership with Myosung and expect that it will generate significant new business for SINTX, particularly within the medical technology sector. The international markets are of growing importance for SINTX as we move forward.”

“SINTX has a unique and highly differentiated product offering within the technical ceramics industry. We’ve been very impressed with them in our various collaborations such that we wanted to support them in entering the Korean marketplace. There are many opportunities in Korea for a company such as SINTX. We expect the collaboration will be highly successful and will lead to strong growth for both organizations,” said Dr. Lee Boo Rak, Founder and Chairman of Myosung.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and technical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past several years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter into new markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities in Utah and Maryland.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its materials platform, visit www.sintx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), including, but not limited to, statements regarding SINTX’s ability to effectively manufacture ceramic products, the market for and benefits of SINTX’s ceramic products, SINTX’s ability to effectively compete in the ceramic industry, that the Myosung strategic agreement will generate significant new business for SINTX, and other statements that are not based on historical fact. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ from current expectations. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things: SINTX’s products may not prove to be as effective as other products currently being commercialized or to be commercialized in the future by competitors; risks inherent in manufacturing and scaling up to commercial quantities while maintaining quality controls; volatility in the price of SINTX’s common stock; the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including the cost and time required to commercialize such product(s); market acceptance of our products once commercialized; SINTX’s ability to raise funding and other competitive developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 27, 2024, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.