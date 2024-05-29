NAFTA Government Spending Industry Guide 2024: Key Financial Metrics and Analysis of Competitive Pressures 2019-2028

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Government Spending North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The NAFTA Government Spending industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: sector size (value 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the sector.



Key Highlights

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The government spending industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $10.66 trillion in 2023.The Mexico was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 11.8% over the 2019-23 period.

Within the government spending industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $9.33 trillion in 2023. This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $804.2 and $533.6 billion, respectively.

The US is expected to lead the government spending industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $11.79 trillion in 2028, followed by Canada and Mexico with expected values of $1,130.3 and $802.0 billion, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 NAFTA Government Spending

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Government Spending in Canada

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Government Spending in Mexico

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Government Spending in The United States

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Company Profiles

9.1. General Dynamics Corporation

9.2. GS Engineering & Construction Corp

9.3. Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd

9.4. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

9.5. BAE Systems Inc

9.6. Skanska AB

9.7. Thales SA

9.8. Vinci SA

9.9. Deutsche Bahn AG

9.10. Deutsche Telekom AG

9.11. ASC Pty Ltd

9.12. BAE Systems Australia Ltd

9.13. Australian Rail Track Corporation Ltd

9.14. Decmil Group Ltd

9.15. MOVER Participacoes SA

9.16. Embraer SA

9.17. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo

9.18. Valec Engineering, Construction and Railway SA

9.19. JD Irving Ltd

9.20. Larsen & Toubro Limited

9.21. PT Astra International Tbk

9.22. PT PAL Indonesia

9.23. PT PLN (Persero)

9.24. PT Pertamina (Persero)

9.25. Royal BAM Group NV

9.26. Airbus SE

9.27. NV Nederlandse Spoorwegen

9.28. Saab AB

9.29. Peab AB

9.30. Fortum Corp

9.31. Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

9.32. Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd

9.33. SMRT Corp Ltd

9.34. Public Utilities Board

9.35. Aveng Ltd

9.36. Eskom Holdings SOC Limited

9.37. Paramount Group

9.38. Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

9.39. Hanwha Corp

9.40. Samsung C&T Corp

9.41. Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd

9.42. Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA

9.43. Ferrovial SA

9.44. General Dynamics European Land Systems Group

9.45. Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS

9.46. ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS

9.47. Havelsan Hava Elektronik Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS

9.48. Elektrik Uretim AS

9.49. Lockheed Martin Corp

9.50. Veolia Environnement SA

9.51. Leonardo SpA

9.52. PJSC Gazprom

9.53. Extendicare Inc

9.54. Grupo Carso SA de CV

9.55. RTX Corp

9.56. United Aircraft Corp

9.57. Almaz-Antey Concern

9.58. Rossiiskie Zheleznye Dorogi

9.59. Aviation Industry Corp of China Ltd

9.60. China National Petroleum Corporation

9.61. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

9.62. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

9.63. Comision Federal de Electricidad

9.64. Empresas ICA SAB de CV

9.65. Comision Nacional del Agua

9.66. China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd

9.67. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft - Offshore Assets

9.68. SNCF Group

9.69. Rheinmetall AG

9.70. Webuild SpA

9.71. Astaris SpA (Inactive)

9.72. Gestore dei Servizi Energetici - GSE SpA

9.73. Kajima Corporation

9.74. Obayashi Corp

9.75. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

9.76. Honeywell International Inc

9.77. China South Industries Group Corp

9.78. Royal Volker Wessels Stevin NV

9.79. Indra Sistemas, S.A. - Digital Document Management Business - Spain

9.80. Balfour Beatty Plc

9.81. BAE Systems Plc

9.82. Network Rail Ltd

9.83. Capita Plc

9.84. General Dynamics Corp

9.85. McKesson Corp

