Maxim Group Continues Growth in its Institutional Sales and Trading Division with Hiring of John Novak

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a leading full-service investment banking, securities, and wealth management firm, announced the hiring of John Novak as the latest addition to its Institutional Sales and Trading division.



Mr. Novak brings nearly three decades of equity sales and trading experience to Maxim and reinforces the firm’s commitment to growth through long-lasting relationships and regional expansion. Prior to joining Maxim, Mr. Novak developed a strong reputation serving the West Coast region at J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Thomas Weisel Partners LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Jefferies LLC, Cantor Fitzgerald, Guggenheim Securities, and Clear Street.

“We are excited to have John join our firm. His vast experience and expertise, along with deep relationships throughout the industry, make him a valuable addition to the Maxim team,” said Michael A. Cerussi, Head of Institutional Sales and Trading.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a leading full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed income and derivative sales and trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC), NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE Arca, Inc. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit our website.