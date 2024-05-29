Global Electricity Retailing Industry Guide 2024: A $2.81 Trillion Market in 2023 - Key Financial Metrics and Analysis 2019-2028

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electricity Retailing Global Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electricity retailing market recorded revenues of $2.81 trillion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.0% between 2018 and 2023.

Global Electricity Retailing industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, Market size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Market.



Key Highlights

The electricity retailing market includes net consumption of electricity by end-users. By end-use, the market is segmented into industrial, transportation, commercial & public services, residential, and others. The scope of others includes agriculture, forestry, and the fishing industry's net electricity consumption.

The market volume is calculated as the net volume of electricity consumed in terawatt hours (TWh), and the market value has been calculated according to average annual retail electricity prices per kilowatt hour (kWh), including applicable taxes and levies. Please note that 1 TWh is identical to 1,000 gigawatt hours (GWh), or 1 billion kilowatt hours (kWh). A kilowatt-hour is defined as the expenditure of one kilowatt over one hour.

Market shares are calculated based on total retail sales to end-users across all segments.

All market data and forecasts are adjusted for inflation and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.5% between 2018 and 2023, to reach a total of 24,476.5 TWh in 2023.

In 2023, the global consumption of electricity witnessed an annual growth of 2.5% due to the rise in industrial activities especially in Asian countries.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global electricity retailing Market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global electricity retailing Market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key electricity retailing Market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global electricity retailing Market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the global electricity retailing Market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the global electricity retailing Market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global electricity retailing Market?

How has the Market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the global electricity retailing Market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market share

1.8. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Electricity Retailing

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

Company Profiles

PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) Tbk

Korea Electric Power Corporation

Endesa SA

JSC Inter RAO

Ausgrid

Synergy

AGL Energy Limited

BC Hydro

Enexis Netbeheer BV

Comision Federal de Electricidad

Vattenfall GmbH

Statkraft AS

Helen Ltd

Orsted AS

Senoko Energy Supply Pte Ltd

YTL PowerSeraya Pte. Limited

Keppel Ltd.

Tuas Power Ltd

Enerjisa Enerji Uretim AS

Bogazici Elektrik Dagitim AS

Aydem Yenilenebilir Enerji AS

TotalEnergies S.E.

Electricite de France SA

RWE Power AG

E.ON SE

Gazprom Energoholding

RusHydro

Eskom Holdings SOC Limited

Engie Brasil Energia SA

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais - CEMIG

CPFL Energia S.A.

China Power Investment Corp

Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited

Torrent Power Limited

The Tata Power Company Limited

NHPC Ltd

Iberdrola, S.A.

Engie SA

Entega AG

EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg A.G.

Eni SpA

A2A SpA

Edison S.p.A.

Enel SpA

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Incorporated

Hokkaido Electric Power Co., Inc.

Shikoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

Origin Energy Limited

ENMAX Power Corporation

Hydro-Quebec

Hydro One Ltd

China Southern Power Grid Co., Ltd.

Alliander NV

Stedin Netbeheer BV

Naturgy Energy Group SA

Ovo Energy Ltd

British Gas Ltd

Octopus Energy Ltd

Southern Company

Entergy Corporation

Duke Energy Corporation

American Electric Power Company, Inc.

