Vislink Launches New INCAM-GV RF and 5G Transmitters for Latest Grass Valley Cameras

Mt. Olive, NJ, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (“Vislink” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality live video and associated data in the media and entertainment, law enforcement, and defense markets, has announced the release of its INCAM-GV RF and 5G wireless transmitters designed exclusively for Grass Valley's new LDX 135 RF and LDX 150 RF cameras. This launch marks a pivotal advancement in live production technology, offering broadcasters unparalleled production freedom, flexibility and image quality.



The INCAM-GV is a fully integrated HEVC 4K UHD, HDR-ready wireless system tailored to enhance the Grass Valley LDX 100 Series live production cameras. This latest wireless transmitter available in RF and 5G versions delivers full broadcast quality encoding at 4K UHD, 1080p, 1080i, and 720p, complete with camera control. The integration ensures the total flexibility that comes from wireless transmission and the delivery of high-quality, immersive viewing experiences to audiences, making it an essential tool for modern broadcasting.

Michel Bais, Chief Product Officer of Vislink, stated: "The INCAM-GV represents a significant leap forward in our partnership with Grass Valley. This transmitter not only meets but exceeds the demands of modern live production, offering unprecedented wireless transmission robustness and image quality. Our goal is to empower broadcasters to deliver content in ways that were previously unimaginable."

Unveiled at NAB 2024, the Grass Valley LDX 135 RF and LDX 150 RF cameras provide the same cutting-edge camera technology as their non-RF counterparts, now with the added benefit of integrated wireless transmission capabilities. The INCAM-GV leverages this by utilizing HEVC video coding technology, allowing broadcast organizations to deliver high-quality images over less RF bandwidth or over longer ranges than was previously possible.

Klaus Weber, Director of Product Marketing at Grass Valley, added: "The incorporation of Vislink's INCAM-GV 5G and RF wireless transmitters for our LDX 135 RF and LDX 150 RF cameras offers our customers a seamless, cable-free experience without compromising on the exceptional picture quality Grass Valley is known for. This integration is a testament to our dedication to innovation in the media and entertainment industry."

Key features of the INCAM-GV include:

Full Compatibility: Designed to fit perfectly with the mechanical and operational profile of the LDX 135 RF and LDX 150 RF.

Licensable Frequency Bands: Provides flexibility for rapid, in-field changes to transmission settings.

High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC): Ensures superior image quality with reduced bandwidth usage.



Experience Vislink’s Latest Innovations at SVG College Summit and Broadcast Asia 2024



Vislink will be exhibiting its range of award-winning live video communication solutions this month at the SVG College Summit in Atlanta May 29 – 30 (booth #108) and Broadcast Asia in Singapore (booth #6G1-1) May 29-31.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering, and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions—enabling broadcasters and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.”

For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

About Grass Valley

Grass Valley is the leading technology provider for the live media and entertainment industry market. We work with 90% of the world’s major media brands, enabling their live production centers, mobile production units, 24-hour newsrooms, and sports streaming platforms to be ever more productive with SaaS and hardware systems. Our solutions enable content owners and service providers to create and deliver compelling live content in the most profitable way. From IP-native cameras to state-of-the-art software and hardware production and playout systems, we’re at the forefront of ground-breaking live media innovation. We continue to pioneer market-leading advances to create and move live content more efficiently and generate new revenue streams. Headquartered in Montreal, Grass Valley has been engaged in the media technology business for over 65 years and is now part of Black Dragon Capital.

Learn more at grassvalley.com.

