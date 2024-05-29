Real Estate Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2024: Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa Qualitative and Quantitative Summary 2019-2028

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Estate Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa contributed $2.22 trillion to the global real estate industry in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -10.1% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $2.87 trillion in 2028, with a CAGR of 5.3% over the 2023-28 period.
The Emerging 5 Real Estate industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Industry size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Industry.
Key Highlights
- Within the real estate industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $1.29 trillion in 2023. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $541,199.2 and $173.88 billion, respectively.
- China is expected to lead the real estate industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $1.70 trillion in 2028, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $716,561.6 and $200.29 billion, respectively.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Real Estate
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Real Estate in South Africa
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Real Estate in Brazil
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Real Estate in China
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Real Estate in India
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
11 Real Estate in Mexico
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Market Data
11.3. Market Segmentation
11.4. Market outlook
11.5. Five forces analysis
12 Macroeconomic Indicators
12.1. Country data
