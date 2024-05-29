Real Estate Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2024: Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa Qualitative and Quantitative Summary 2019-2028

Dublin, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real Estate Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa contributed $2.22 trillion to the global real estate industry in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -10.1% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $2.87 trillion in 2028, with a CAGR of 5.3% over the 2023-28 period.



The Emerging 5 Real Estate industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Industry size (value and volume 2019-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the Industry.



Key Highlights

Within the real estate industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $1.29 trillion in 2023. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $541,199.2 and $173.88 billion, respectively.

China is expected to lead the real estate industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $1.70 trillion in 2028, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $716,561.6 and $200.29 billion, respectively.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five real estate Industry

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five real estate Industry

Leading company profiles reveal details of key real estate Industry players' emerging five operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five real estate Industry with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the emerging five real estate Industry by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the emerging five real estate Industry in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five real estate Industry?

How has the Industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the emerging five real estate Industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Real Estate

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Real Estate in South Africa

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Real Estate in Brazil

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Real Estate in China

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Real Estate in India

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis



10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data



11 Real Estate in Mexico

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Data

11.3. Market Segmentation

11.4. Market outlook

11.5. Five forces analysis



12 Macroeconomic Indicators

12.1. Country data



Company Profiles

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Starlight Investments, Ltd.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Consorcio ARA SAB de CV

Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV

Fibra Uno Administracion SA de CV

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.

Brookfield Properties, Inc.

American Homes 4 Rent

Equity Residential

Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC

Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd

Fortress Real Estate Investments Ltd

Equites Property Fund Ltd

Gafisa SA

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes

PDG Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participacoes

China Vanke Co Ltd

Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd

Oberoi Realty Ltd

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

Sobha Ltd

Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd

CapitaLand Group Pte Ltd

Brookfield Corporation

Vonovia SE

Gecina SA

Nexity SA

Icade SA

Immobiliere Dassault SA

Deutsche Wohnen SE

LEG Immobilien AG

TAG Immobilien AG

Gabetti Property Solutions S.p.A

Abitare In SpA

Borgosesia SpA

Brioschi Sviluppo Immobiliare SpA

e-Corea Real Estate Investment Trusts Co Ltd

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corp

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Sekisui House, Ltd.

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.

Grocon Pty Ltd

Meriton Apartments Pty Ltd.

Mirvac Group

Lendlease Corporation Limited

China Evergrande Group (Inactive)

Dalian Wanda Group

Bever Holding NV

Brack Capital Properties NV

Wereldhave NV

Metrovacesa SA

Servihabitat XXI SAU

Blackstone Capital Partners LP

Neinor Homes SA

Grainger plc

Quintain Ltd

London and Quadrant Housing Trust

Sigma Capital Group Ltd

Invitation Homes Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d9twzo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.